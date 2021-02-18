ECCO AW21 Collection: #MOVESLIKEYOU

UNLOCK YOUR SNEAKER STYLE

Sneakers are taking over the world. That global trend will continue – and might even accelerate - as the planet opens up again in 2021.

With its fit, feel and attitude, the new women’s ECCO ELO sneaker is ideal for an unlocked world. You can enjoy your new freedoms to the full in a sneaker with advanced, all-day comfort. Blending sport with casual and fashion, the ECCO ELO also has a bold, playful design that allows women to express their style and personality.

#MOVESLIKEYOU

In 2021, ECCO's new #MovesLikeYou platform will celebrate the brand's energy and optimism, and illustrate how shoes such as the ECCO ELO help you to move.

WE’VE THE EXPERTISE TO CREATE GREAT SNEAKERS

With its expertise, tanneries and style, ECCO is uniquely placed to put a fresh twist on this trend to wear sneakers for almost any occasion. On top of developing its own technologies, ECCO tans most of its own leathers, and also designs sneakers with a stylish, versatile

aesthetic that can be dressed up or down for any occasion.

FREE TO EXPLORE AGAIN

Set on a striking new sole design that offers support, the ECCO ELO has playful shapes and textures. The sneaker will appeal to women who want to make the most of their post-lockdown freedoms.



COMFORT THAT CAN TAKE YOU AROUND THE WORLD

A radical midsole material, PHORENE™, is exceptionally light and soft, and supplies dramatic rebound with every step. For lightweight cushioning, flexibility and durability, the sneaker is made with ECCO FLUIDFORM™ Direct Comfort Technology, while the quick fit elastic lace system offers an easy on and off.

LAUNCH

The ECCO ECLO for Autumn/Winter 2021 will be launched in August 2021.

TIME TO MOVE

Visit ECCO.com or one of ECCO's stores to experience the all-day comfort and playful, progressive style of the ECCO ELO sneaker.

About ECCO

ECCO is one of the world’s leading shoe brands, combining style and comfort. ECCO’s success is built on top-quality leathers and innovative technology. ECCO is a highly responsible company that owns and manages every aspect of the value chain from leather and shoe manufacturing to wholesale and retail activities. ECCO’s products are sold in 101 countries from over 2,250 ECCO shops and more than 14,000 sales points. ECCO is family-owned, founded in Denmark in 1963, and employs 21,400 people worldwide.