Light, water, electricity, power. Rocks, minerals, energy, life.

We are the universe.

All creation begins and ends the same way.

All matter on this earth is connected.

Like stardust we grow.

We illuminate the darkness with our light.

As we dance the cosmic dance of life ..

Crystals can heal you if you let them ..

Let them ..

We are at one with the universe.

Don’t be afraid …

The cosmic gates are open..

Breathe the magic,

Be the magic,

The Magic is life.

EIRINN HAYHOW presents CRYSTAL EARTH SS22, influenced by the colours and patterns in rocks and crystals, she has created her own natural dyes from foraging local plants and berries, combining the, with carefully selected natural dye powders from around the world. She uses salvaged and sustainable materials in production.

EIRINN HAYHOW takes the viewer on a journey to enlightenment, combining science, philosophy and spirituality as she reconnects as us to the earth.