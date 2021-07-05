ELSEWHERE for Spring & Summer 2022: Comfort in every context

“The water may be calming but the ripples stay…”

We have known inconveniences over the past year and a half, but our eyes have been opened, too.

During this period of being at home more and working from home, we have become more attuned than ever to the daily comfort that clothing can bring. And we have had time to reflect on our place in the natural world. At ELSEWHERE, we have learned to accentuate the positive and think differently. We are ready to distinguish ourselves on a changed planet.

This season, ELSEWHERE presents styles with a relaxed fit made from wonderfully soft and stretchy materials. The collection lends itself to comfort in every context; at home, at work and at play. These are clothes to kick back and let loose in – at dinners and parties aplenty.

A colour palette derived from the elements is core to the S/S22 story. Alongside essential Black, we present garments in three core shades: Misty, Sky and Space. Misty captures the mysterious magic of fog. Sky represents the infinite depths of the atmosphere. Space is the room we need to dream. Key materials for the collection – linen, cotton and viscose – stay close to nature, too.

With renewed colours, fabrics and structures, ELSEWHERE is ready for change: the only constant there is.