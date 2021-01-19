Embargoed | ANINE BING to launch SPORT on 19 Jan

Introducing ANINE BING Sport, a new category of active essentials ranging from sweatshirts and leggings to performance styles made to mix and match with your current wardrobe.

Each piece is carefully designed to pair back to everyday staples from the ANINE BING collections, including suiting separates, vintage-inspired denim, and timeless Classics.

Available exclusively at ANINE BING retail stores and online at ANINEBING.com.

“ANINE BING Sport was a natural progression for the brand with activewear styles always being a highly requested category.

That interest only increased in 2020 with everyone working from home and still wanting to look and feel polished.

This collection is designed to meet an active woman’s lifestyle whether it’s working out, working from home or heading to an important business meeting--the versatility of these pieces provides comfort and a effortlessly styled everyday look.”

- Anine Bing, Founder & Chief Creative Officer

New styles will be added to the ANINE BING Sport category on a quarterly basis with the second drop of Summer styles including a performance one-piece as well as accessories like hats and tote bags.

The brand will also launch it’s first-ever athletic shoe with the second drop for Summer.

