Introducing the ESCADA SPORT Fall/Winter campaign 2021

In 1976, Margaretha Ley presented her first ESCADA collection under the name “ESCADA − Sporty Elegance”. This became the foundation for her business idea: the “democratization” of elite haute couture.

Designs that followed were defined by luxurious fabrics, exceptional fit and exquisite workmanship that transitioned seamlessly, season to season. Today, those founding principles still run to our exuberant collection but are now anchored by modern lines and a contemporary attitude.

“Sportive Elegance” were and are the key words especially for the ESCADA SPORT collections to address and dress the modern and spontaneous woman nowadays. An important part of ESCADA SPORT is knitwear, offering an ease and new softness in the

Fall/Winter collection. ESCADA SPORT is defined by innovative techniques, unique details and extraordinary color for casual moments any time during the week and on holidays!

The upcoming ESCADA SPORT season pays tribute to this heritage. Relaxed wardrobe staples elevated with luxurious fabrics and statement details, ESCADA Sport offers casual lifestyle essentials for the modern woman.

Enjoy and discover the ESCADA SPORT Fall/Winter 2021 collection.