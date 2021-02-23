Espadrij maison FW21 Collection

Together with Espadrij l’originale® the label Espadrij maison creates a world that combines traditional handcraft with modern aesthetics. By always following the southern French laissez-faire-feeling the brand stands for a harmonic interaction of comfort, style and craftmanship made in Europe. A long-lasting and very intense partnership with our manufacturers in France and Spain as well as the usage of natural materials always has first priority at Espadrij l’originale® and Espadrij maison.

In Fall/Winter 2021 the brand presents a comprehensive collection including a lot of traditional- as well as many modern styles and new materials such as teddy fur, felt, velours leather or tweed. Shimmering buckles give highlighting accents to lined and non-lined slippers. The collection is supplemented by comfortable lounge wear that comprise four modern styled pieces in four different colours.

Feeling cozy whilst keeping style in 2021 with Espadrij maison.