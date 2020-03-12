Esprit x PacSun Kollaboration

Californian spirit inspired exciting design collaboration with Pacsun

Ratingen/Los Angeles - (Friday, March 6, 2020) - Esprit returns to the United States with an exciting design collaboration with Southern California retailer, PacSun.

The Esprit by PacSun Spring Summer 2020 collection brings a new twist on 90s silhouettes reflecting an effortless street-inspired style.

Designed by PacSun in California, where both brands originate, the range of sweatwear, t-shirts and swimwear delivers good moods and retro vibes to a new generation.

The collaboration between Esprit and PacSun covers the next 2 years, with three deliveries planned each year in Spring, Autumn and Holiday. PacSun designs and produces the styles. The collection will be available exclusively in PacSun’s own retail stores and on their online shop, available only in the U.S.

“Esprit is excited to be back in the United States -our spiritual home. The collaboration with Californian based PacSun heralds the return to Esprit's cultural and creative hub, where our iconic brand originated. PacSun's first collection authentically channels our shared Californian spirit in a fun and fresh way,” says Maria Pambori, Senior Vice President, Head of Lifestyle Products of Esprit.

“With the resurgence of the 90’s style, PacSun is excited to collaborate with a legacy brand like Esprit to design a fresh take on classic silhouettes. PacSun is dedicated to growing culturally relevant brands and with the heritage associated with Esprit, we have created a cross-gender collection that speaks to a diverse demographic,” says Brie Olson, Chief Merchandising Officer of PacSun.

PacSun delivers a curated collection of the most relevant brands to a community of inspired youth, distributing major labels such as Vans, Champion, The North Face, Adidas, Brandi Melville, Guess, and more

The collection shows effortless 90s street-inspired styles.

About ESPRIT

Fueled by the vision of essential positivity, Esprit was founded in California by couple Susie and Doug Tompkins in 1968. Inspired by the revolutionary spirit of the 60s the brand developed a clear philosophy – always celebrating real people and togetherness, in line with the brand's promise: “We want to make you feel good to look good”. The success story of Esprit is based on two pillars: Delivering joy every day through laid-back tailored, high quality essentials and carefully selected fashion-forward pieces while staying true to its core values of sustainability, equality and freedom of choice. Example: In the early 90ies, long before "Eco Fashion" became fashionable, Esprit debuted its first “ecollection” made of 100% organic cotton and featured its own team instead of models in in honor of their “Real People Campaign.”

Keeping this spirit alive since day one, today Esprit has a presence in 40 countries around the globe. Esprit’s headquarters are located in Germany and Hong Kong, where the brand has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1993.

Esprit – Keeping it easy, comfortable and looking great. Every day. Already hooked? Find out more at www.esprit.com