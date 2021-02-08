Esqualo FW21 Collection: The Sisterhood

“Sisterhood is not a destination, but a journey. There is a saying that all things are better together and we couldn’t agree more.”

This time we don’t go all fancy but back to the basics. We hit the road in an oldtimer and escape the city life. We found out that Rococo is the place to be! A beautiful authentic hotel in the middle of nature. We will spend our days with board games, dressing up and eating roasted marshmallows around the campfire.

What we have packed for our escape? Fancy faux fur styles, timeless coats and teddy knits. And of course some styles to dress up. Think of flower bomb dresses and luxury blouses.