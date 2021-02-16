ETERNA FW21 Menswear Collection

VERY SPECIAL and ADDED VALUE

Top of the range, suitable for everyday wear and sustainable: the new ETERNA

collection

Customer expectations are very high. Not only in relation to quality, but also functionality and how easily our clothing can be integrated into daily life. Because daily life has changed.

Core segment | City

On the shop floor and in our NOS since autumn 2020: our PERFORMANCE SHIRT – the business shirt that fits like a T-shirt. Our core segment focuses on this item in the autumn/winter 2021 season, and the range has been bolstered in both in the pre-order and in the NOS segment: a sporty line with a clear, uncluttered signature and smooth new contrast details. We expect a great deal from this hybrid garment, which combines the look of a classic shirt with the comfort and functionality of sportswear.

Handmade

We have added an extra portion of uniqueness in our print motifs by drawing them by hand or in watercolour style, and have developed our own individual design. For example, thanks to a special painting technique, we have been able to reincarnate the sand mandalas of the Buddhist monks in India on fabric.

Telling a story . . .



. . . a five thousand year old story: that’s what we aspire to do in our autumn/ winter collection, which was inspired by the diverse landscape and culture of India. With our City collection, we browse through lively Indian markets with their warm, burnt spicy notes and gaily coloured traditional garb and onward to the magical blue city: Jodhpur.

The core of the colour scheme is formed by two complementary colours: bold, bright royal blue and an orange curry tone. A bold saffron colour rounds off the picture and creates an exciting colour accent. The multi-faceted architecture of the blue city leads us to the city district of Mahamandir with its Bengal temples. These richly decorated round arches have inspired us to create a graphic highlight in blue.





Precious – perfectly imperfect

A very promising trend: our SOFT TAILORING SHIRTS. At the heart of the collection is a top-quality two-ply fabric, which comes in washed styles with nonfused collars and cuffs.

In the coming autumn, this relaxed luxury look will also be available in contemporary combinations, some of which sport printed graphic patterns. We have also expanded the line to include a supersoft, flannel fabric with a cashmere touch. The slightly peached wool/cotton mix perfectly combines cosiness with pure elegance.

The range includes exclusive knitted pieces to go with these shirts, in high-quality cashmerewool mixes that offer a bit of luxury for everyday use. The muted colours of the knitwear come in a broad palette composed of natural shades, olive and a warm off-white tone.

Another focal point of the collection is a bold jersey range made of a mercerised interlock material, which is even drip-dry. It is the premium line’s response to the sporty casual look, which has now even reached the shirt segment and offers so much relaxed comfort that it blurs the boundaries between formal wear and homewear. Just like the entire premium collection, our jersey shirts are carbon neutral and meet the highest OEKO-TEX®- Standard: MADE IN GREEN.

Relax, please.

Our WE CARE casual range presents an upcycling collection, in which we give natural resources a second life. For us this is another opportunity to contribute to the brand’s aspirations to set new standards in sustainability. The styles are relaxed, modern and biodegradable. They are entirely plastic-free, and they are packaged with 100% recycled materials for delivery.

The styles range from overshirts in ‘Big Twill’ and ‘Heavy Flannel’ to fine tone-on-tone corduroy check and printed jersey shirts. They can be worn both indoors and outdoors in a modern layered look. The programme is rounded off by a recycled crewneck sweater and a printed hoodie jacket.