ETERNA trend report blouses spring/ summer 2022: A new focus

ETERNA blouses must be sustainable, special and high quality

In the spring/summer 2022, the spotlight will be on the many facets of a blouse: it is a stylish fashion favourite whilst being feminine and flowing. A blouse can be oversized with intricate details, yet airy and relaxed. A blouse should be sporty and expressive, yet also sustainably and fairly produced. ETERNA spotlights these aspects of the blouse in its new collection.

Premium line 1863 by ETERNA

Quality, sustainability and a new self-confidence – these are the leitmotifs for the spring/summer collection 1863 by ETERNA. Natural materials and fresh colours, ranging from pastel to an intense palette, radiate optimism and sound an inviting, cheerful note for the new season.

The WHITE SHIRT

The white blouse – a fashion favourite: under the WHITE SHIRT label, the premium line 1863 by ETERNA highlights new interpretations of the classic white blouse. The focus is on relaxed silhouettes with refined details, such as sporty drawstring waists, pleats and wide hem finishes. The new white blouses feature varied cuts, such as oversized with dropped shoulders, bat sleeves or voluminous sleeves and knotted details.

Fresh & preppy

Pastel shades offer a particularly stylish start to the new summer season. The fresh, delicate colour palette showcases citron, sage, cream and Mediterranean blue. High-quality materials such as flowing silk emphasise the breezy lightness of the spring collection. Viscose with satin finish ensures the perfect look of refined blouses and shirt styles.

Oversize shapes and blouses with frills and opulent sleeves are juxtaposed with pure lines featuring A-shapes with mandarin collars, creating a light, feminine look. Satin skirts and sophisticated shirts provide an elegant twist, often styled in monochromes. A smart hoodie made of viscose crepe is a nod to loungewear. Exclusive prints in multicolour with expressive patterns or in two-tone with graphic motifs round out the collection.

Shades of roses

Soft natural tones mix readily with rosé shades, while bold accents in summery pink add skilful highlights in prints. Blouses, tunics and dresses are essential features of the summer.

High-quality, artisanal fil-coupé fabrics made of organic cotton show off tone-on-tone floral motifs or ornamental colour-shaded designs for airy tunics and cropped blouses. Midi dresses with flounces in high-quality, sustainably produced cotton Tencel and relaxed tunics with opulent sleeves epitomise the bohemian spirit of this blouse collection. Prints on cotton voile exhibit stylised braided motifs for oversize tunics and airy dresses. Intense print colours create exciting accents in the highlight print.

Modern classic

Not only our daily lives, but also the fashion world is currently changing. Merchants and customers are looking for something special. There’s a growing trend to think in small, perfectly coordinated capsule collections. For the new collection, we have concentrated on our strengths and developed capsule collections around our highlight qualities.

Thematically, the new collection is inspired by wanderlust. Stuck at home during the long months of lockdown, our thoughts tended to drift to faraway shores. Hence the themes of the new collection take fashion aficionados on a journey around the world.

February 2022: nautical blue

Inspired by all things maritime, the colours range from classics such as navy and white to ocean blue combined in an exciting contrast with cherry blossom red.

WE CARE capsule collection: upcycling shirt

Sustainability continues to play an important role. In addition to our successful oxford fabrics made of Refibra, we are now presenting a new, fine poplin fabric – also made from Refibra – which makes its debut in a show of elaborate, ombré-looking checks. The newly interpreted toile print, reminiscent of Japanese illustrations, is the highlight of the WE CARE capsule collection.

Washed fabrics and elaborate detailing

A soft, washed look is modern and sporty. We have thus added further sporty blouses made of washed cotton poplin to the Modern Classic collection, in addition to the WE CARE capsule collection.

Another of our highlights is a print inspired by ETERNA coordinates. These can be found not only in the prints, but also in lovely tape details, such as a loop at the back or on the button placket. Of course, no proper maritime theme would be complete without real mother-of-pearl buttons.

March 2022: olive garden

The journey continues to Italy. One of the predominant colours in this theme is olive, reinterpreted in a combination with intense rosé, delicate yellow and sky blue. Abstract prints inspired by flower gardens and architecture complete the picture.

Casual luxury

Performance shirt

Real indigo

April 2022: Desert sun

Cotton linen

Summer knits

