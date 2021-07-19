ETERNA trend report shirts spring/summer 2022: New ‘feel good’ pieces

Exclusive yet suitable for everyday use

Our new daily routine is turning men’s fashion upside down. Transitions between leisure wear and office looks are becoming more and more fluid. Moreover, we have come to expect more from our garments; as we don’t want to be tied down by superficial labels.

Business looks have taken a much more modern turn and are shedding their ‘uniform’ character. They become more individual and reveal more personality. No more compromises: New materials and functionalities for maximum comfort are important sales arguments for making everyday life more flexible. This is why our collection increasingly focuses on hybrid styles.

Hybrids

These items are the driving force behind the collection: Strong and pronounced hybrids, which have consciously left the constraints of a clear affiliation to a product group or department behind them. We believe that such thinking in categories is outdated anyway.

We’ve got the look

The look is not only decisive for the development of the individual clothing pieces, but it also creates new scope for interpretation. The styling and the idea are crucial. How do I combine

my new favourite shirt? In which surroundings will I be wearing it? Beach, office, garden, club – everything seems possible. That’s why we have also included styling variants for individual looks in our shoot to show the versatility of the pieces. This also permits us to rethink and reinterpret essentials.

Moving surfaces

Washed fabrics, structures, garment-dyed effects and old-dye effects are essential features this summer. They must be wrinkly. Accordingly, linen and new natural fabrics play an important role. The treatments bring with them a new serenity, a new self-image. The look

becomes more natural, more relaxed, more authentic. Once you get used to it, you won’t want to wear anything else.

Fabrics: Pure nature

At ETERNA, we are increasingly relying on good alternatives to cotton, even though all our cotton fabrics already meet at least BCI standard. Linen and Tencel are perfect for the summer collection and carry a significantly higher proportion of the range than a year ago. Introducing . . . a new summer twill made of 100 per cent Tencel. Tencel yarn is also used in our functional items, such as the PERFORMANCE SHIRT, as it has many positive wearing properties: it is soft, cooling, breathable, sustainable.

New is also a supersoft leno weave fabric in the premium segment for a built-in air conditioning effect on particularly hot days. Enjoy a unique feel and comfort. We are further exploring the notion of upcycling and are also presenting knitwear and jersey in new, more sustainable yarn compositions. In fact, our sustainability standard is generally very high for all materials and production processes, as all shirts at ETERNA bear the product label MADE IN GREEN by OEKO TEX®. In the premium segment, we

have also added carbon-neutral production, and in the casual segment, this is supplemented by upcycling materials and plastic-free packaging. Even for the buttons of our casual shirts, we have decided on a more sustainable alternative: they are now made of recycled organic resin.

Must have: short sleeve

The it-piece for next summer are fashionable short-sleeved shirts. In a somewhat boxy and oversized cut, preferably washed and created in summery soft materials, such as Tencel/linen blends. Monochrome, colourful prints, button-down, Kent, Vario – anything goes!

Colours

Terracotta and olive are important trend colours and create powerful accents in combination with sand, stone and taupe.

The season kicks off with a radiant summer yellow juxtaposed with a clear indigo. Strong, intense shades are somewhat muted by garment dye and washed effects – making them appear almost faded from the sun.

Favorite style: layering and relaxed silhouettes

Our favourite look of the season is a field jacket made of 100 percent linen in safari style, which is worn casually over a striped summer shirt combined with a knitted tie.

All pieces are a bit loose-fitting and come in warm shades of taupe. This is our take on a stylish, contemporary summer collection for this year.

