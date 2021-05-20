Ewoke SS22 Collection

Ewoke is a house of conscious clothing. We aim to provide eco-friendly wardrobes for women for work and away. Our mission is to curb climate change, reduce soil and water pollution, and water consumption.

With this vision in mind, we derive inspiration from the flora and fauna around us. The fabrics have been thoughtfully chosen to have the least impact on the planet. Hemp fabric, TencelTM, and Recycled Polyester are at the heart of the collection. They help reduce our dependence on the finite resources of our planet making for sustainable alternatives to cotton, silk and virgin polyesters. Hemp and Tencel fibers are also skin-friendly and anti-microbial which come at a time when hygiene, touch and skincare are of utmost importance.

The silhouettes compliment the natural texture behaviour of the fabrics. They are functional, elevated essentials to provide maximum comfort while keep you feeling in vogue. Jumpsuits with cut-aways and front tie-ups, delicate floral printed hemp dresses with plunging necklines, classic double breasted jackets with all-over embroideries redefining summer workwear, power shoulders and statement sleeves- are the biggest giveaway with zoom calls taking centre stage. Work from home, or lounge at home- they redefine it all.

We have also given extra attention to the little details like our buttons. They are specifically sourced from natural shells, oysters and mother of pearl- which are crafted out of those deposited along the sea-shores.

The heart of the collection lies in everything that would feel like second skin while making you proud of your eco-conscious style statement. Subtly juxtaposing Indian crafts with sharp tailoring techniques stays true to the brand across seasons.