FAGUO FW21 Collection

For its FW21 collection, FAGUO inspires itself from the British chic and humor. British classics are made with our studio’s inspirations: the tile, velvet, jacquard. Equipped with the technical materials of FAGUO softshells and parkas, this winter, city and nature still remain our playground.

Recycled from the sea

FAGUO recycles new materials to create tomorrow products.

Our sneakers and backpacks are made thanks to SEAQUAL fiber. It has been obtained while cleaning oceans from plastic wastes and recycling them.

Recycled from oyster’s shells

To go further, for this season, FAGUO uses oyster’s shells. They are recycled and transformed into SEAWOOL fiber which compose our creations.

By upcycling our wastes, FAGUO clothes recycled from the ocean reduce their CO2 emission as it does not ask to produce new resources. French brand founded in 2009, FAGUO offers a wardrobe to live fully between city and nature. As a benefit corporation, Faguo engages its generation against global warming.

Pioneer since its creation, FAGUO measures its CO2 emission with a carbon footprint, reduces them by using recycled materials and offsets the remaining ones by planting a tree for each item produced.

Transparent on all of its activity, FAGUO supports its generation towards healthier clothing habits, for example by encouraging second hand and repair