FALKE autumn/winter 2021/2022: Baby and Kids

Icy Arctic worlds, exciting forests and spending time with the family are the three themes that make up the FALKE Baby & Kids Autumn/Winter 2021/2022 collection. But the love of nature is reflected in the collection not only thematically but also in the materials used.

FALKE Kids

Two cute narwhals with wreaths of flowers adorn the FALKE Narwhale made of sustainable organic cotton. The girlish design is complemented by a sewn-on mouse tooth border made of glitter yarn.

Also made of soft and sustainable organic cotton, the FALKE Magic Flower impresses with its attention to detail. The flower motif with glittering blossoms is placed both on the top and over the heel of the sock. The colour-contrasting, fine fillet structure and the frill border give it a particularly elegant look.

The "family" theme is a major feature of the FALKE Bear Family sock. It not only features the "MY FAMILY" lettering on the cuff and the message "FAMILY LOVE" on the inside of the sock, but also a happy little bear family, which is created by the two front sides of the socks.

FALKE Baby

A bear motif can also be found on the FALKE Baby Bear full plush sock made of sustainable organic cotton. Placed frontally you can see a little bear with a bobble cap. Fold the cuff of the sock over and the little bear turns into a big bear. Slip-resistant nubs in the form of bear heads on the sole complete the design and provide a better grip.

The FALKE Baby Mushroom Catspads tights also feature a pimple print that has also been adapted to the design. Toadstools, a cute caterpillar and dots give them an autumnal look.

The high-quality and skin-flattering material composition of wool and cashmere keeps baby's feet particularly warm in the cold season. The ribbed structure and the cuff make the FALKE Baby Cosy Rib a noble must-have for the autumn/winter season.

New Seasonal Basic:

Also made of a combination of wool and cashmere, the new FALKE Cosy Sparkling Catspads guarantee cuddly warm feet. The wintery cable-knit pattern and the glittering, anti-slip sole print in the shape of hearts make the design of the children's home sock perfect.