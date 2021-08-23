FALKE - WE CARE: Sustainability at FALKE

For 126 years, FALKE, a family business that now operates worldwide, has stood for modern legwear made from high-quality materials and manufactured with perfect craftsmanship and attention to detail. A deep understanding of yarns and manufacturing techniques, which are passed down from generation to generation and constantly refined, is characteristic of all products from the house of FALKE. However, anyone who chooses a FALKE product can not only rely on the brand’s promise of quality, but also chooses a manufacturer for whom socially and environmentally conscious action has always been a priority. Now all the measures that have been implemented in recent years and decades to increase the sustainability of the company and the brand are brought together under one roof: FALKE -WE CARE.

WE CARE - for environmental protection

The entire production process, from the production of raw materials to the sale of the finished product, is constantly scrutinised with the aim of minimising energy consumption, waste and rejects. In this way, the high quality of FALKE products ensures a long service life. Packaging, today often still made of plastic, is gradually being replaced by alternatives made of organic materials.

WE CARE - for animal welfare

The wool processed by FALKE is subject to strict quality criteria, including animal welfare.

For example, all suppliers of sheep’s wool must prove that mulesing, a painful treatment of sheep intended to prevent infestation with certain fly maggots, is not used. The angora wool used is certified with the CaregoraTM seal of approval, which guarantees compliance with strict animal welfare guidelines.

WE CARE - for social responsibility

Unlike many other fashion companies, FALKE has not outsourced production, but continues to operate its own production sites in Germany and Europe, where approximately 90% of the legwear items are manufactured. These production sites are regularly visited and audited by specially trained in-house employees and by independent external institutes. Particular attention is paid to working conditions, the payment of fair wages and compliance with safety aspects.