FALKE Women‘s Legwear Autumn/Winter 2021/22

Stillness

FALKE is going on a relaxing journey through nature in Autumn/Winter 2021. Special natural phenomena such as snowy landscapes, fog and the desert are the inspiration for the new season and can be found in modern designs on warming knitted socks, sporty socks and elegant tights.

Snow and Frozen - Delicate knitted socks with fine patterns are reminiscent of the aesthetics of a peaceful snowy landscape. Socks and tights in shades of blue and white interpret frozen water and beautiful ice crystals. Warming and cuddly yarns like wool, cashmere, alpaca and cotton are the materials used.

Mist and Dew - An atmospheric colour palette with pink and violet in combination with the green of the plants, which breaks sunbeams in the morning dew, is the design basis. Feminine lace and crochet looks define the picture. A knee-high sock with a tonal dot pattern that shines slightly is symbolic of raindrops.

Cream and Sweet - White, cream and vanilla meet bright candy colours and bring sugar-sweet seduction to the leg. Fine socks and tights are inspired by delicate drops and other sugary temptations.

Flour - Rustic yarns and simple structures give knitted socks a rudimentary look. Matching natural brown shades form the colour concept.

Seasonal Basics and Cocooning - Stripes, dots and checks are a must in every collection. They set the tone in trendy colour blocking combinations or classic winter colours such as dark red and white. The winter looks focus on fine rib structures, Norwegian and plait knits. Cuddly bootsocks, woolly shortsocks and a new invisible with plush sole round off the collection.