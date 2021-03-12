Fall-Winter 2021 collection DAWEI does double blow

For the Fall Winter 2021 season, designer Dawei Sun presents his women's collection during two highlights. First in Paris as part of the official fashion week calendar and then in a physical show in Shanghai during the official fashion week

Paris, February 18th, 2021. To celebrate the five years of the brand founded in 2016, designer Dawei Sun has decided to present his autumn winter 21 women's collection in two cities that are very important to his eyes and his heart. It is first in Paris that the new FW21 silhouettes will be unveiled in preview on March 2 at 4:00 p.m., as part of fashion week. This is the usual schedule of the fashion shows of the brand which entered the calendar of the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion in February 2019 and which this season is participating digitally due to the current pandemic.

Then on April 7, 2021, it is in Shanghai that the Chinese born designer will unveil his collection, with exclusive creations. This homecoming is a first for Dawei Sun who has arrived in Paris more than 20 years ago to study at the Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne before joining prestigious Parisian fashion houses and becoming the artistic director of Cacharel in 2011.

This season is also an opportunity for the brand to announce two new collaborations with "friend” brands.

A capsule collection of sustainable jewelry in collaboration with LAH Paris jewels brand and a mini- series of bags in collaboration with the LE SNOB Paris brand. Both will be unveiled first in Paris then in Shanghai.

DAWEI STUDIO is a French prêt à porter label founded by Dawei Sun. Graduated from the Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture in Paris, Dawei Sun made his first steps at Balenciaga and John Galliano. He then created the label Belle Ninon Paris which won the Emerging Fashion Design award from ELLE France Magazine. In 2011 DAWEI led the artistic direction of the French fashion House Cacharel. Enriched with these experiences and aspiring to more freedom, Dawei launched his eponymous label in 2016. Since then Dawei Sun participated to Designers Apartment showroom. He has integrated the official fashion show calendar of Paris Fashion Week in February 2019 and was part of the finalist for the ANDAM fashion award.