Fashion Film Festival Milano goes digital

Fashion Film Festival Milano is pleased to announce its seventh edition scheduled to take place online for the first time in November 2020 with a worldwide streaming format. More than 100 fashion films part of the Contest, Conversations with relevant personalities, Feature Films premiers and Special Projects such as #FFFMilanoForWomen and #FFFMilanoForGreen; everything will be accessible for free on the Festival’s website. This year’s Festival will embrace all the new challenges of the future with the inclusive and democratic spirit characteristic of the initiative founded by Constanza Cavalli Etro in 2014. Now more than ever, FFFMilano creates an opportunity for the global network of filmmakers and creative talents to connect while presenting their work to the industry at large – a space for inspiration, conversation, and collaboration with a global digital audience. As every edition, the international Jury of the festival will be composed by relevant personalities within the world of fashion, cinema, art and photography.

The Festival’s tribe will feature new projects, innovative digital partnerships, and special contributors. Submissions for Fashion Film Festival Milano’s seventh edition are now open. Creative talents, fashion brands, designers, directors, magazines, and production companies can submit their fashion films for free on the Festival’s website www.fffmilano.com by June 25, 2020.

Author: CNMI

Photo Credit: CNMI