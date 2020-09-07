“Fashion is not dead” the 19th ½ edition of Festival Mode & Design celebrates Quebec creators

Montreal (Quebec), August, 2020 - The Festival Mode & Design (FMD) celebrates creativity and will mark the start of the cultural season on Wednesday, September 9 with the 100% LOCAL Fashion Show. Live from Place des Arts, this fashion show will bring together some fifteen Quebec designers on the same stage. The FMD goes further and offers a "hybrid" show, presented both online and in person (limited access), allowing everyone to reconnect with talent, diversity, and raw creativity.

The 100% LOCAL Fashion Show will feature a selection of designers who, each with their unique point of view, illustrate the diversity of Quebec fashion today. Walking down the catwalk: Eve Gravel, Noemiah, Elisa C Rossow, Ying Gao, Philippe Dubuc, Marie Saint Pierre, Nico Design, Pretend Play, Beurd, Audvik, Bodybag by Jude, Pascal Labelle, Nadya Toto, and Denis Gagnon. They each will present five inspirations from their Fall-Winter collection.

True to its signature and to underline the indelible link between fashion, music and dance, the 100% LOCAL Fashion Show will also welcome on stage Laurence Nerbonne, Frigid and several guest artists, with Geneviève Borne as host.

There is still time to buy tickets, priced at $1, via the Yoop app: https://yoop.app/events/Defile100Local/5536

"It was important for us to kick off the season with our fashion and designers as we have been doing for the past 20 years, and to remind people about the importance of supporting our creators and retailers - and even more so in the current climate," added Jean-François Daviau, co-founder of the Festival Mode & Design.

The FMD joins forces with everyone's efforts to buy local and to support downtown businesses, as well as Quebec artists and creators.

Thank you to our committee of experts who had the difficult task of selecting from the many creative talents a select group of designers : Britta Kröger (La Maison Simons), Thierry-Maxime Loriot (Artistic Director), Stéphane Le Duc (Journalist, Dress to KILL), Geneviève Borne (Host), Andrew McNally (Journalist), Azamit (Creative Director), Milan Tanedjikov (Professor), Lolitta Dandoy (Blogger and journalist) and Chantal Durivage (Co-founder FMD).

A unique competition on the FMD social platforms will allow the winners to attend the 100% LOCAL Fashion Show at Place des Arts, where some fifty guests will be welcomed, in full respect of health regulations.

100% local in a digital transactional rebroadcast - end of september

The FMD is pushing the envelope by offering audiences a digital, transactional rebroadcast of the 100% LOCAL fashion show. Through an innovative interactive experience, the FMD will enable virtual viewers to shop in real time during the rebroadcast. A 100% LOCAL entertainment/shopping experience.

In cultural mode: behind the scenes of the FMD 19½ - August 19

Experience behind the scenes of the FMD 191/2 as part of the EN MODE CULTURELLE series streamed live on the Festival’s Facebook page, to be hosted by Audrée Bellehumeur, FMD Content Producer. This series will bring you behind the scenes of FMD CONNECTED; you’ll see its studios, designers and artist workshops, on top of being brought backstage of the 100% LOCAL fashion show. Presented in real time, like you were there!

The FMD 191/2 would like to thank its partners

The Festival Mode & Design acknowledges the financial support of the Gouvernement du Québec, the Ville de Montréal, Canadian Heritage and Tourisme Montréal, as well as the contribution of several important partners such as La Presse, Rouge FM, Elle Québec, the Centre Eaton de Montréal and the Place Montréal Trust, the Délégation générale du Québec à New York, the CQCD, the Cercle Omer DeSerres, the McCord Museum, the Collège LaSalle, Destination Centre-Ville, the Grappe MMODE and Vitrine Culturelle.

About Festival Mode & Design

The Festival Mode & Design celebrates the creativity and diversity of downtown Montréal. Founded, designed, produced and presented by Groupe Sensation Mode, this one-of-a-kind event offers free outdoor activities focused on urban art, dance and music, as well as conferences with international personalities. Each year, many emerging artists, Canadian designers, retailers and international icons share their art and their vision with the public. A true platform for urban creativity, this event is the largest open-air happening of its kind in North America. More than 550,000 people attended last year.

Author: Festival Mode & Design

Photo Credit: Festival Mode & Design