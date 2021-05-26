Fashion Marketplaces: The Post-Covid-19 Future of Sustainable Fashion Brands

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a defining global health crisis, causing economic shutdowns and posing unprecedented challenges to the fashion industry. This crisis has also led to e-commerce booming, and the acceleration of digital transformation, raising the share of global retail trade by 3% in 2020. Consumption patterns are shifting at the same time. Consumers have started to seek purpose and sustainability and this new normal is sure to stay. As per McKinsey’s research, 65% of consumers stated that they intend to buy more durable fashion items. Consumers want authentic communication and seek to shop from brands that share a common mission towards a better future.

Online and social media channels are expected to pick up momentum, prompting all small and large businesses to rethink their digital strategies. Smaller brands will benefit greatly from strong collaborations at this point. Fashion marketplaces give you the benefit of being able to plug into an already established ecosystem. They serve as a central hub for moving large volumes of inventory, gaining brand exposure, and reaching out to a larger audience without draining your bank account. All of this allows smaller businesses to concentrate on their expansion and growth.

Fashion marketplaces help make brands omnipresent with their larger target audience and help with improving product features with the reviews and feedback they get from the widespread reach. Apart from that, Fashion platforms such as UpcycleLuxe have enabled a science-based solution that does the upfront legwork and provides consumers with insight into the impact of every purchase they make. As a result, all consumers can enjoy a guilt-free shopping experience.

Upcyceluxe is a one-of-a-kind platform that collaborates with only the best sustainable clothing and lifestyle product brands to conduct a fact-based analysis that determines the true cost of each item for a global audience. Their assessment consists of quantitative and qualitative questions, each of which is linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and classified in terms of carbon emissions, water saved, energy conserved and chemicals avoided. They delve deep into each brand's entire supply chain to assess each product's life cycle footprint, from raw material production to management and recyclability, so you can #knowyourimpact. They combine this with an enriching and educational shopping experience, allowing you to shop for the things that matter to you. Whether it's handcrafted, upcycled, or simply made from organic materials, there's something for everyone. Upcycleluxe has put together a diverse collection to shop from, based on the preferences of today's elusive green consumers.

The founders Harshita Chandra, Shubham Jain, and Kartikey Chandra are on a mission to inspire and guide brands to become industry leaders and collaborate with a shared vision of a better future for the planet and all who live on it. The goal is to hasten a conscious transition to a sustainable lifestyle by bringing about a shift in the consumption culture, where green is seen as the new luxury.

