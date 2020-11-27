Fashion trade fairs get going again with #STRONGERTOGETHER

New dates on March 20 to 24, 2021 for the trade fair that successfully connected the Italian fashion system last September.

Milan, 25 November 2020. The challenge continues. Important teamwork, synergies and positive signals registered in the last edition (September 20 - 23, 2020) have consolidated plans to repeat the #strongertogether project in March 2021. The trade fairs in the fashion system will once again be held on the same dates, March 20 through 24, 2021, at a single location, the Fieramilano Rho trade fair centre.

A true exhibition hub beginning with HOMI Fashion&Jewels Exhibition, the event for bijoux, jewellery and wearable fashion accessories, which will open on March 20 and stay open until Monday, March 22, 2021.

MICAM Milano (the international footwear show), MIPEL (the international event for leather goods and accessories) and TheONE Milano (the women’s haut-à-porter fashion event featuring the best fabric, fur and leather apparel) will all open from Sunday March 21 to Tuesday March 23, 2021, one day less than in the last edition. The #strongertogether trade fairs will be completed with LINEAPELLE, on March 23 and 24, 2021, featuring the most innovative and exclusive leathers, fabrics, accessories and components for fashion and design.

Just as in September, the events will be held in perfect safety and full compliance with current legislation thanks to an organisational upgrading of the Fieramilano Rho trade fair centre, which has not only adopted all the measures required to ensure safety at the events hosted but further refined its guidelines for management of visitor flows.

The successful format of #strongertogether will be repeated: the first edition (September 20 - 23, 2020) welcomed more than 16 thousand visitors (25% of whom came from abroad) with the goal of giving enterprises a helping hand at a particularly difficult time. The organisers are already working on intercepting and selecting buyers with even greater precision thanks to support from MISE (Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation) and the Italian Trade Agency, whose support has always been essential.

The organisers of the five events unanimously agree that trade fairs play a crucial role supporting companies and production. And the recovery of consumption expected to come in 2021 will make them even more strategic. Buyers must be able to meet their suppliers, see the products for themselves and place their orders promptly in order to be prepared when people start buying again. To respond to the current difficulties, look forward to the future with optimism and lay the foundations for true business, we need to join forces once again under a single motto: #strongertogether.