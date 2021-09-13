FASSBENDER debut show at Berlin Fashion Week

For the Fashion Week Debut of her eponymous brand, Christina Fassbender takes the audience to a place of longing: Ibiza. The city and especially it's own joie de vivre is the main inspiration of the collection and is reflected in the bold colours and sandy tones of every piece. The rich culture of the Mediterranean island creates a perfect union with the Hanseatic elegance for which the label is known. The classic tailoring of the collection perfectly fits with the romantic details of the dresses and shows a wardrobe, where every garment is an everyday piece that accompanies you from day to night and on every occasion.

For the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2022 collection at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, Fassbender chooses a magical set design with sand and mirrors – a scenery that perfectly captured the essence of the collection called “Summer Sanctuary”. Another inspiration came from the colourful paintings of Carolanna Parlato and Sarah Crowner, which can be found in the bold contrasts of the 29 looks. To capture the strong, yet delicate nature of Ibiza, Fassbender invented, in collaboration with the Galician ceramic artist Maria Josefa Sanchez Castedo, the floral jewelry collection.

Since its founding in 2017, Fassbender is constantly looking for the most exciting innovations, that reflects the brand’s philosophy of staying in line with natures resource. Therefore, the Spring/Summer 2022 collection features material innovations in collaboration with small sustainable productions. The materials such as Desserto cactus leather, Ahimsa piece silk, or the specially developed fringe fabric, made of a unique sustainable cotton and lyocell mix, speak for themselves and are just one step further for the brand towards a circular economy.

In addition to that, the Hamburg-based label launched its first Denim Collection, which is made of 100 percent organic cotton in Portugal, using a natural and mineral non-toxic dyeing process. The five denim styles come in five different colorways and are the first step to create a denim line that is completely skin and naturally friendly.