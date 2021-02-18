FAT MOOSE FW21 Collection

The Moose is Loose!

Fat Moose was founded in Scandinavia in 2010 and has remained true to its roots of traditional craftmanship, performance wear, modern technology and adventure. Since then the brand has become a cult phenomenon finding its position as an outdoor performance brand for the modern man.

Focused around the passion for extreme sports and adventure the use of high quality fabrics and breathable materials is key to Fat Moose. Our collections have focus on durable, comfortable rain wind- and storm proof leightweight jackets that are as tough as armour, but also with a fashion perspective in mind. High quality and outdoor focused outerwear, whether you are going shopping or hiking. If you prefer your clothing to actually serve as protection from the elements, but still care about style. Fat Moose is your number one brand.

We are well established in a whole variety of countries including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada and Japan. We have focus on durable, comfortable rain wind- and storm proof light - weight jackets that are as tough as armour, but also with a fashion perspective in mind. High quality and outdoor focused outerwear, whether you are going shopping or hiking. If you prefer your clothing to actually serve as protection from the elements, but still care about style.

Fat Moose is your number one brand.

Get ready for the adventure!