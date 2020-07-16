FEEL, THE NEW WOMEN’S COLLECTION FROM LA PASSIONE CYCLING COUTURE

Feel Woman, from La Passione Cycling Couture, is designed to meet the needs of the most demanding of athletes.

Silea, Summer and cycling - could there be a better match? With the new Feel Woman collection from La Passione Cycling Couture, it’ll be love at first sight! Fresh, light and sophisticated, the collection has been designed with the closest attention to detail to ensure the ultimate comfort in action. Whether you’re going for a short or a long ride, a solitary one or a coffee meet, every moment can be special. Feel has something to suit every occasion.

The jersey is made from two-way stretch fabric from the finest Italian manufacturing expertise. Its ability to shape perfectly to your body, with no constrictions, guarantees a superbly comfortable fit. Special inserts in perforated fabric down the sides and back make the top even lighter and more breathable.

The locking zip garage is really practical, eliminating those annoying moments, while two handy pockets, the silicon band around the bottom of the garment, and the reflective logos add the finishing touches to a top that’s destined to be your favourite for every adventure. Finally, the quick-dry fabric, the principal component of all the tops in the collection, means that frequent washing and sweat are no longer a problem.

At La Passione Cycling Couture, we also wanted to add a sleeveless version and a tank top, to give you something particularly suited to hotter days. Both tops offer the same outstanding breathability in an incredibly light garment.

The colour palette ranges from more glamorous colours – such as aqua and azalea – to more classical tones – including timeless black – via some optical illusion fabrics that give a twist to the usual cycling look.

To meet every possible requirement, Feel offers Bib Shorts fans a classic, seamless model with braces, made with perforated fabric for enhanced comfort. For shorts lovers, our version has a comfortable stretch panel on the stomach to eliminate annoying marks and constriction, and comes in blue and black.

Both garments are made with the highest quality Italian lycra which is used in a multi-panel structure to give maximum wearability and muscle compression for enhanced support.

The Elastic Interface® pad has been specially designed for long rides, giving the maximum support during activity. The multi-directional curvature improves saddle stability, while the fabric remains soft and comfortable to the touch. The micro-perforations on the surface allow greater permeability, reducing moisture and sweat.

The look wouldn’t be complete without a pair of socks in the finest Meryl® Skinlife™ fibre, ultra-soft and slightly shorter than normal length. This essential accessory is available in four different colours to keep you forging ahead.