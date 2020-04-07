FILLING PIECES TRAVELS TO DAKAR, SENEGAL TO EXPLORE ITS SS20 COLLECTION ‘FAMILY’

Amidst one of the most challenging times across the globe, Filling Pieces ( @fillingpieces ) drops its Spring/Summer 2020 collection themed ‘Family.' Within this collection, Family is defined as a bond between human beings that is based on spirit and mutual beliefs, rather than blood. Right now that connection is more important than ever.

For the first time, the Dutch fashion brand unveils its first ever dress shoes alongside this season's ready-to-wear release in their continued mission to bridge the gap between streetwear and high fashion. The ‘Waspy Dress Up’ - assigned to the Preppy Brother - is amongst the first of these styles to be released for Spring/Summer 2020.

The formal, surprisingly lightweight silhouette boasts features including distinctive, stainless steel snap buckle-fastener and sole plate, complete with Filling Pieces branding.

The collection is designed around a set of fictional family members that challenges the status quo and stereotypes. As a matriarchal structure, the ‘CEO Mom’ is the head of the family to the Worker Father, Rebel Cousin, and Preppy Brother. Each with their own definitive style.

Within this Spring/Summer 2020 editorial, shot by photographer Miftha Bahardeen, ready-to-wear designer Dieylane Cisse travels back home to Dakar, Senegal to shoot his first collection designed for the brand.

He explores the story of BOYHOOD, where he has casted all the models and is translating the different ages and generations throughout the designed apparel pieces.

Filling Pieces Spring/Summer 2020 Drop 1 will be available at fillingpieces.com tomorrow April 7th, 2020, with the second drop to follow later this month.

About Filling Pieces

Filling Pieces is an Amsterdam-based fashion brand founded in 2009. Creative director Guillaume Philibert saw an opportunity to bridge the gap between the streetwear and high fashion sectors by creating affordable, luxury products. ‘Bridging-the-gap’ has become the brand’s ethos and begins at home with the team - a melting pot of cultures, influences and background.