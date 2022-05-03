Five reasons natural yoga mats are the future. Why chaYkra is launching its new mat range

The essence of yoga is undoubtedly about caring for oneself. It is also at its core about recognising the interconnectedness of the world we live in, both in terms of caring for others and for the greater good of the planet. In fact, the word yoga comes from the sanskrit root word ‘yuj’, which literally means to unite. We can translate that caring, collective philosophy to the very thing we practice upon and how we make the yoga products we use.

Yoga & meditation feels better on eco ground. Have you been in yoga class and pressed your hands (and face!) against synthetic feeling & smelling mats? If the answer to this is a resounding yes you should consider purchasing a more natural variation. Green yoga fingers all around please!

Traditional, ethical production should give back. These mats have been intricately hand-crafted by artisans in India, preserving traditional craftsmanship and contributing to a wellness fund for the weavers.

Zero-waste thinking is a natural tonic. chaYkra’s new meditation mats have been made using leftover banana bark. That’s an innovation that just makes natural sense!

Soothe your senses with healing herb infusions. According to Ayurvedic Indian traditions certain herbs have therapeutic benefits. chaYkra’s new cotton mats have been infused with Ayurvedic herbal dye blends and ingredients such as turmeric. A particular herb gives each mat in the trio range a unique accent colour - choose between Indigo blue, Nochi turquoise or Madder pink.

Let’s revisit yoga’s roots. Yoga has its origins in India and the practice was traditionally done on woven surfaces using natural fibers. Using more natural yoga products honours the traditions of the practice and yoga’s eco roots.

Ayurvedic Cotton Yoga Mat, official website of ChayKra