Floris van Bommel FW21 Footwear Collection for Men

Sturdi full brogue lace up boot

A bold classic is the best way to define this brand new boot. The full brogue upper silhouette stands for classic elegance. The sturdy full rubber profile outsole stands for durability and grip. The best of both worlds. Equipped with oiled supreme quality calf suede and calf skin lining. This ensures comfort that will last for years. The suede has been finished with wax which makes the leather skin water repellent. This winter essential has custom made branding and a hand drawn outsole design which reminds you of the fact that you are dealing with a genuine Floris van Bommel product.

Art. 12194 (Rocki double strap monk

This roughet double stap monk stands for sturdy elegance. Classic silhouettes have been blended with a heavy profile outsole. The blake construction offers durable yet flexible comfort. Washed suede compliments this look giving these shoes a slightly used optic. All this gives these monks a dressed but bold look. Fluo splats highlight the bottom, unexpected as you may expect from Floris.

Hardi lace up boot

Meet a true rebel in the Floris van Bommel family. The Hardi boot is bold in every way. The chunky last and stone washed outsole give these boots a used look. The leather outsole welt is hand painted, making sure that the sole and the suede leather upper blend perfectly. Next to the sole, also the calf suede has been treated with stones, offering a sanded look. The natural desert shade expresses the dna of these boots, worn to be wild.

109 Birman Seventy

Next to the fact that this is a premium quality derby shoe hand made in Holland, it has even more facts worth knowing. The superior quality calf leather has been custom designed by our in house material designers. Multiple treatments have been applied which generate this exclusive look and quality. After selecting the best skins only the leather has been dyed. After that, our zig-zag design is digitally printed and an anaconda snake design has been heat stamped. Every part of the shoe has been made with eye for detail. Even the down sole profile has been hand drawn by Floris himself, with a story on its own.

Wembli hi top

Vintage sportswear has been of great influence on fashion for decades. Sportswear has gained a true cult status in especially the 80s and 90s. Bringing an ode to these vintage designs, we’ve created our own interpretation. An elegant hi top trainer, reminding us of hard court street ball. The rather chuncky sole unit protects the upper and offers comfort and grip. The upper silhouette breaths our dna, embracing the romance of the past. Inspired by the 80s, the custom designed tongue label tops it all off.

Sharki runner

Our inspiration for making shoes comes in various ways. Architecture, vehicles, food, nature…. You name it. These brand new sneakers were inspired by the great white shark. Its teeth, its smooth curves, the ocean and its waves. All were blended, creating this one unique sneaker design. The outsole bottom is a masterpiece on its own, the perfect balance between geometric design and durable function. The wavy upper, the integrated bubble eyelets and back heel fins compliment the sturdy sole. Even the custom tongue label has little fins on it…. An ultra-fast trainer with eye for every detail. This so called Sharki sneaker comes in a mixture of premium leathers and fabrics in warm winter shades.