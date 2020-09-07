Franchise Expo announces new dates for 2020

As the French government has allowed exhibition hall for shows and fairs to reopen in September, Franchise Expo Paris confirms its next edition from 4th to 7th October 2020 in pavilions 2 & 3 in Porte de Versailles. For its 39th edition, the most international franchise show will take place in a particular situation and sanitary environment. Its aim will be, more than ever, to help future entrepreneurs to start their own business and to help franchisors with their development. Its ambition? Highlight the franchising model with all its advantages; a business model that has proven its dynamic and strength that will convince the visitors who are willing to develop a concept that already works.

Many expectations for this edition, with more than 400 exhibitors already confirmed the international franchise marketplace

Originally planned in March, the 39th edition of the show has been postponed to these new dates: 4-7 October. More than 400 exhibitors have already confirmed their participation, for an event that will take place at a key moment for many franchisors. All of the participants confirm their trust to Franchise Expo Paris, the international franchise marketplace. The show will have 350 brands from various sectors such as B2C and B2B services, automotive, construction, home decoration, beauty, restaurants… The possibility to meet brands from 90 business sectors, as well as franchise experts, will meet the expectations of all entrepreneurs and future franchisees, who are still attracted by the franchising model even during crisis.

“We are happy that the 39th edition of the show can take place in October. These past few months have been difficult and have helped us to see how supportive and united Franchise Expo Paris’ clients and partners are. This event will boost the economy growth that has already started. On our side, we are ready and are doing all we can to make the event a great success. “ Sylvie Gaudy, Division Director in Reed Expositions France.

FRANCHISE - A STRONG MODEL, EVEN DURING ECONOMIC CRISIS

Reassuring, the franchising model is dynamic and evolves with the society and new consumption patterns. In 2019, it has generated a turnover of € 68 billion, showing an increase of 9,5% compared to 2018. Although the Covid-19 epidemic has been tough for independent and isolated shopkeepers at the beginning of 2020, franchise stands out as a strong business model. Indeed, 93,7% of fff’s (Fédération française de la franchise) members have restarted their activity*. Franchise is the perfect mix of independence and support, and appears as a very interesting model to start one’s business alone with the help and advice from a concept that has been tried and tested.

Franchise Expo Paris, 100 conferences to understand everything about the franchising model:

From 4th to 7th October, Franchise Expo Paris offers a program with 100 conferences on its different locations:

The Entrepreneurs village, dedicated to entrepreneurship

The Franchise school, dedicated to franchisees’ testimonies, and franchisors’ advice

The Franchisee workshop, dedicated to more technical and specific topics

The Experts workshop, dedicated to future franchisors

If you are either a franchisee looking for new development, a franchisor or a future franchisee, Franchise Expo Paris is more than ever the place to be, it gives all the keys to release one’s project.

Author: Franchise Expo Paris

Photo Credit: Franchise Expo Paris