Fred Perry and Palace unveil collaborative collection

Fred Perry and Palace have joined forces for a collaborative release that bridges British sportswear heritage with contemporary street culture. The partnership introduces a collection that places the Fred Perry Shirt at its core while expanding into complementary pieces that reflect both brands’ identities.

Heritage Meets Street Culture

The collection pays tribute to Fred Perry’s legacy as both a tennis champion and cultural icon. Since its introduction in 1952, the Fred Perry Shirt has held a prominent place in British style, becoming synonymous with sporting elegance and later adopted by subcultures across the UK. Palace, known for its modern interpretation of skate and streetwear, integrates its own visual language into this shared canvas.

Collection Highlights

At the center of the collaboration is the classic Fred Perry Shirt, presented in three color options, white, navy, and dusty blue. Each design retains the brand’s signature twin-tipping at the collar and cuffs, while introducing a new detail of the Palace logo placed just beneath the Laurel Wreath.

Credits: Fred Perry X Palace

Credits: Fred Perry X Palace

The collection extends beyond polos to include:

A tracksuit featuring fluorescent twin-tipping and embroidery, referencing both brands’ ties to sportswear.

An argyle cardigan offering a reinterpretation of a traditional knitwear style.

A striped long-sleeve shirt that balances classic tailoring with a contemporary edge.

Credits: Fred Perry X Palace

The campaign imagery, photographed by Palace founder Lev Tanju, was shot along the British seaside, reinforcing the collection’s narrative of heritage infused with modern ease.

In Parallel with Fall 2025 Drop 6

The release coincides with Palace’s Fall 2025 Drop 6, which continues the brand’s seasonal program. Highlights include the Arch Funnel Knit in classic navy, truest red, and stoney grey, a new series of PAL hats, and hoodies featuring dragon bone graphics. Outerwear pieces such as the Pertex Quantum Patch Jacket complete the drop, designed with layered textures and seasonal colorways.

Credits: Palace

Availability

The Palace x Fred Perry collection will launch alongside Palace’s Fall 2025 Drop 6 and is available online, and at Dover Street Market in the UK, New York, Los Angeles, Japan and Seoul. The collection can additionally be found online and in store at Fred Perry.