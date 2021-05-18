Freebird FW21-1 Collection

The FW21-1’ Collection of Freebird is all about femininity and true Freebird spirit. This implies living life to the fullest, collecting joyful moments and looking fabulous while doing so.

Freebird’s signature items — dresses — traditionally get the main stage, featured in a variety of prints and eye-catching structures. Multiple bestsellers such as Rosy and Harper have been re-introduced with fashionable twists and touches that lend an air of novelty to these all-time favorites.

Newly added to the collection is daily wear, such as knitwear, bottoms and comfy sets. Formal and casual items are magnificently blended in the FW21-1’ collection, and diverse materials add to the excitement. Think rock-and-roll vibe of smooth vegan leather, warm sensory appeal of knit and refined folds of plissé.

Delivering a bit of a raw edge, we introduce a new denim line, specifically designed for the Freebird customer. With feminine and fashionable fits, such as the skinny and the mom fit, our denim is easy to dress up or down. Combine it with perfectly tailored blouses in Broderie Anglaise or knitwear from the collection for your perfect look du jour.

From a cute date night outfit to a Monday morning business look, decide how you want to be seen today, tomorrow and the days after.