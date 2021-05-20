Freebird FW21-2 Collection

Presentability is intertwined with natural elements and colors in Freebird’s Fall/Winter ‘21 collection to create a new way of dressing. While the focus of previous collections has been mainly on dresses, this time around the product portfolio has been diversified while maintaining the signature Freebird style. Now the collection also offers trousers, leggings, blouses, jumpsuits, complete suits and skirts. With this range, a variety of complete looks can be created.

Mix and match or switch it up, for every moment and every occasion you can choose an outfit that fits your mood. In this collection, an assortment of textures and fabrics has been integrated. Daring details have been included, such as puff sleeves, tie-dye and flares to add that special touch to your wardrobe. The natural elements can be traced in the fabrics of the items. This can be seen in the animal and flower prints of the collection that make an appearance in multiple items.

Get inspired by our party collection with a unique view on party wear in true Freebird spirit. Suit up and wear one of the co-ords with sequins or a metallic finish. Alternatively, opt for a comfy outfit made out of a stretch fabric, or pair a coated denim with an elegant blouse for a rock ‘n’ roll glam look. Of course, Freebird’s core item, dresses, cannot be forgotten. This time around they feature a range of fashionable details, becoming real eye-catchers. The little black dress makes an appearance with a surprising twist. Choose what suits you best and be the star of the party wearing a new unique outfit!