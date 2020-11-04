Freemans Christmas Ad

Be More Festive this Christmas with Freemans

Freemans are feeling festive and to celebrate they’ve released their biggest ever Christmas campaignfronted by their first prime time TV ad and a host of digital and social media activity.

The #BeMoreFestive campaign includes a heart-warming homage to our favourite musical movie moments, aiming to hit the right note with an upbeat positive message ahead of the Christmas peak in the most extraordinary season, retail has ever seen.

Behind the campaign, Freemans have launched their biggest ever Christmas Home and Gift range. From traditional lights and decorations to stylish festive themed cushions, throws and bedding to transform your home, they have everything you need to make this Christmas truly memorable. For a truly unique celebration they also have ‘jungle bells’-themed wild animal and leopard print baubles and a distinctive range of ‘upside down’ and mannequin Christmas trees.

The upbeat ad continues with the free dancing theme that launched their Autumn campaign voiced over by Downtown Abbey star, Joanne Froggatt, and is backed by a unique Christmas mix of the song that launched its rebrand, ‘Do It Like This’ by singer and songwriter Daphne Willis.

As part of Freemans’ transformation, they continue to welcome more exciting brands into their product stable including Paperchase, Arcadia brands including Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge and Wallis, as well as Janet Reger and Ann Summers lingerie, Seasalt and Radley. And, of course, the brand is readying itself for SS21 when the hotly anticipated exclusive Julien Macdonald fashion and homeware collection is set to launch.

This is an exciting time for the brand, reflected by the relaunch and growth of their social media presence and their partnerships with influencers such as Louise Pentland, Amena Khan and Nia The Light.

Chief Customer Officer, Richard Cristofoli said “We’re incredibly excited to launch the Freemans Christmas campaign. We’re passionate about bringing some festive cheer to the Nation - however we end up celebrating this year, we’re all looking to really go for it in our homes and be more festive!” The editorial team at Mail Online will curate shoppable video and inspirational editorial content as part of the brand’s ongoing digital partnership.

The #BeMoreFestive campaign builds on Freemans’ #BeMoreFree brand relaunch in September that saw awareness more than doubling and marked an impressive sales increase for the brand.

Highlights from Freemans extensive new gifting range are also published in a 172 page ‘Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide’ which is being sent out to over half a million customers, proving that Freemans have everything you need to #BeMoreFestive this year.

Freemans is the largest brand within the portfolio of FGH- the UK arm of the Otto Group.