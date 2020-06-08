From Italy to Nicole: The new collection is a love letter from Italy

NICOLE MILANO Is a leading company in the Italian bridal fashion sector, is one of the reference brands for Italian and world bridal, since 2017 is an important reality in the portfolio of Pronovias Group, the international leader in the luxury bridal market.

Nicole Milano presents the new 2021 Collections, whose artistic direction was led by the young Nicole Cavallo who has maintained the tailoring tradition and the Italian elegance that distinguish the brand, enriching the collections with an innovative and contemporary vision. The result is a young and romantic collection, imbued with the elegance of Italian style, creatively reinterpreted by Nicole Cavallo through an unique future vision.

A love letter from Italy - From Italy to Nicole collections take inspiration from the cultural uniqueness of Italy, from the modernity of Milan to the romanticism of South Italy, from the refinement of Turin to the timeless charm of Sicily. The Creative Director Nicole Cavallo has grasped the sophistication of the details and the creative flair of the great inventors such as Leonardo da Vinci and the artistic currents such as the Florentine Renaissance, adorning every wedding gown with the inimitable Italian charm.

From Italian artistic suggestions, takes shape the new Nicole bride: an extremely romantic woman, who wants to shine of timeless Italian charm expressed in every detail and sartorial finish.

The new collection reinvents long lace sleeves and the most romantic off shoulders necklines, wide and dramatic skirts shine with glitter embroidery and waves of tulle powder. The printed organza illuminates the most feminine silhouettes and the black & white contrasts and pleated skirts define the trends of the bridal style.

Nicole Milano: Charming Florence

The collection takes inspiration from the Italian Renaissance and the city of Florence, every detail of this collection it’s the highest expression of Italian charm of Nicole Milano.

From the artistic suggestions takes shape Nicole Milano, the most iconic collection of the Italian brand.

Harmonic and proportionate design meet romantic off shoulders necklines and long sleeves, unique shades of light pink and champagne tulle colored the wider volumes. Lace and crystal embroidery covered the corsets and adorn the hips of an elegant and princely bride who wants to be the protagonist of her Italian fairy tale.

Nicole Couture: Sicily Prestige

The collection is a tribute to the majesty of Sicily and to the ancient Italian heritage of hand-made embroidery.

The three-dimensional and jewels embroidery becomes the protagonist of a precious and extremely glamorous dress. The finest fabrics adorn with light the most sensual mermaids and the widest volumes with golden threads, baroque chantilly and layers of tulle glitter. The drapes give shape to the most refined off-shoulders necks and the ruffles of the mermaids create innovative and contemporary volumes. For a bride who wants to shine of timeless Italian luxury.

Nicole Romance: Eternal Matera

Inspired by the romantic sunsets of south Italy and the timeless charm of Matera, this collection is a hymn to the majesty of embroidery and the emphasis of feminine silhouette.

Eternal Matera collection offers magnificent ball gowns with endless tails, sensual mermaids made with all-over lace and deep necklines. The feminine silhouette becomes a canvas to adorn with the embroidery of the most romantic over lace effects. The collection is enriched with fabulous tulle weaves and refined contrasts of nude and white. Wedding gown of eternal elegance are dedicated to the bride who is Queen and Princess at the same time... A woman that wants to fulfill her greatest dream as the absolute protagonist of her wedding.