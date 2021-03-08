From My Soul London Trees collection

Fashionunited
 
Time happens and we can see it through the trees. How the season comes in and through.

“London Trees” is a collection inspired by the very big green areas in contrast to the high buildings in London. I found some places where nature is the protagonist (as in Epping Forest) or where the buildings rise up as an emperor (Canary Wharf).

I realised this city was always awake and sometimes I lost myself in the middle of the crowd and I didn’t know what day is today or even what the season is. I was surprised when I looked up at the sky, I could see the trees and just like this I could see time was passing.

It’s a romantic vision about time as the joy of being alive...

