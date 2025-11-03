Frost River x Woolrich FW25 Collection

From the vast, untamed landscapes of Minnesota to the refined comfort of modern living, the Frost River × Woolrich collaboration celebrates the truest essence of American craftsmanship, merging artisanal heritage with an enduring outdoor spirit.

Each bag is handcrafted in the heart of North America, where tradition meets innovation, and time is measured in deliberate gestures, lasting materials, and thoughtful details designed to accompany every journey. Made from pure waxed cotton canvas, durable leather, and signature checked wool blends, these accessories reinterpret the language of the outdoors with a contemporary sensibility—functional shapes, meticulous finishes, and a natural elegance that bridges adventure and everyday style.

Frost River × Woolrich is a tribute to craftsmanship and our connection with nature. Authentic, enduring pieces created for those who see in design not only beauty, but a story to carry with them.

Because true quality—like every journey—begins at the source and stands the test of time.

The Frost River × Woolrich collection is now available in all Woolrich stores and online.