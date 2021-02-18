Fuchs Schmitt Autumn/ Winter 2021 Collection

The Fuchs Schmitt collection A/W 21 is a real achievement. It comes “out of the box”, meaning it scores with a lot of innovations regarding the materials as well as the styling! Layering mirrors the spirit of the time, wishing for more lightness and casualness. Sweat styles, vests, capes and shirts are easy to wear in various seasons and offer excellent styling options! With these we broach the ideas of “ready to wear” and the new cosy casualness. The high fashion level continues all through the season, enhanced by modern NOS styles. The variety of cuts leaves nothing to be desired, while slimmer silhouettes shape the picture.

We continue to attach great importance to the topic of sustainability with the slogan “Future Love” and expand it with new and innovative materials in all ranges (such as SynCloud Bio, a cooperation with Sympatex and HeiQ Cashball 50). The high quality of the styles is visible in the elaborate and detailed workmanship that makes the favourite pieces long-lasting companions!

Matching the course of the season expressive colour capsules, from light to dark, run through the collection.

Let’s go for the June delivery date with Happy Chaos; short jackets and fashionable vests in the shades aqua, piselli, tangerine, violet and camel. Other colors include Cosy Camel, Spicy Bazar, Subway, Ray of Silver, Earth and Sky and Juniper Vibes.

The trend towards more casualness is clearly visible in the woollen range. Casual silhouettes result from softer cuts, overcut shoulders and a more lightweight manufacturing. Medium and unlined jacket and coat styles generate an airily light casual look. Entering the season, modern shirt types provide for a fresh look. Longer styles support the new coolness. New fabric structures, such as bouclés and knits, extend the range of the materials. Further highlights of the collection are checks in various patterns and colour shades. The collection’s sporty character shows in the latest parka cuts and hybrid articles that convince with their material mix.

The Rainwear collection offers a wide range of various looks for different Requirements. In addition to a light soft shell there are sportily quilted, padded styles made from a soft, lightweight two-layer laminate with a membrane as well as Solarballs styles with taped seams. One of the fabrics is made of 100% recycled polyester and all styles convince with numerous details, such as reflecting ribbons, prints, fake fur collars and two-in-one looks.

For the first time and for the highest demands on function and quality we offer styles with Sympatex membrane. The styles equipped with this are available both as sporty models quilted and with reflective details and slightly oversized shapes, and as authentic parkas in fine shape memory fabric.

Another high level product in a capsule collection in collaboration with the Swiss company HeiQ are sporty styles with “viro block” treated functional finishing that renders viruses and bacteria ineffective on their surface. The small Cashball 50 capsule collection consisting of 4 styles has it all! The quilted styles have an extremely soft filling made from 50% recycled cashmere and 50% recycled polyester from the sea, which makes it 100% sustainable. As the hair of the cashmere goat is unbelievably soft, no inlet is necessary and thus these jackets are as light as a feather. They are also cosy warm and breathable.

In the Vegan Vibes range feminine jackets with stand-up collars are just as convincing as sporty parkas and, a little later in the season, light fluffy puffer looks with large chambers and yet a slim silhouette. The top novelty in this segment is SynCloud Bio, an innovative and sustainable filling material, whose fibres are partly made from recycled polyester and partly from renewable plant fibres. Regarding the quilted jackets and coats filled with Solarballs, outer fabric qualities with a special structure and look have been increased.

The highlights of this season are quilted fake leather, feminine styles in a matt stretch fabric, a two-tone quality with Ciré effect and a matt iridescent ripstop. In this range as well, the share of recycled materials has been increased. A new outer fabric with a light stripe effect consists of 85% of recycled material.

The popular Thermore Eco Down filled jackets and coats have been pimped with various outer fabrics this season; there is a shiny fabric with Ciré effect, a matt fabric with 50% recycled content as well as one with a little more stability for very sporty styles.

The down-filled styles impress with their diversity; alongside feminine styles in elegant satin with a matt sheen, reversible styles with matt/ gloss effects and moderate buffers as long jackets and marketable coat lengths score points. Important are also styles in mixed qualities with woollen looks. Highlights are sporty short coats in a ruggedly matt nylon quality.

Indispensable for this premium range are detailed furnishings such as high-class, print satin linings for the feminine styles or lumberjack checks for the very sporty ones. The whole collection is adorned with loving and trendy details; large hoods, neon hang loops, multi-coloured ribbons, contrast prints and linings, a new outer label, reflecting details; everything was selected and manufactured with a lot of care.

Highest quality for highest demands, Fuchs Schmitt has accomplished this again with the new Autumn/ Winter 2021 collection! #standtogether