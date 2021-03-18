ΑΪΖΕΑ FW21 Collection

Founded on know-how, quality and innovation, AÏZEA (which means "wind" in Basque) has imagined a fall-winter 2021-2022 collection centered on its emblematic leather: full grain Taurillon leather and made in the French Basque Country. The company makes its leather goods in its native region, in France or in Spain, in order to highlight its authenticity, and its sneakers are made in Portugal, in the Porto region. Always in a concern of responsibility, AÏZEA develops few products in order to avoid overproduction, but it is possible to ask for a model or a custom-made color. Founder Joakin Echeverria's love and passion for leather makes it easy to understand the choice of materials he uses and reflects the exceptional quality of his products.

Through its new business travel bag GAO - "night" in Basque - AiZEA is committed to becoming your everyday facilitator. This bag will accompany you in all your travels during a weekend. Naturally grained and supple, Taurillon leather develops a patina over the years, allowing the product to retain all its beauty.

In this travel bag you can store your daily arsenal (computer, tablet, smartphone, charger, documents, passport ...) and your clothes (shirt, T-shirt, sweater, underwear, pants and toiletries) with its two zippered compartments. It also has a carrying strap for suitcase to be as functional as possible and a removable shoulder strap.

If the style is worn on the shoulder, it is also displayed on the feet. And this winter, AïZEA releases a new version of its JON sneakers. Its grained leather allows it to be more resistant and more flexible. The sole is made of recycled rubber, as in all their sneakers, and the inside of each of them is made of vegetable leather, and therefore, without chrome.

In order to answer the recurring problems of the daily life of its customers, at Aizea the sneakers are developed with the help of a podiatrist, in order to make them at the same time elegant and comfortable. That's why the insole is memory foam and removable.