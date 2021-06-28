Fynch-Hatton SS22: Premium casual menswear for every day

Knitwear

Knitwear for summer is an exciting theme and is reinterpreted... New blends like Cotton / Linen in 14 gg are the perfect companions for a cool summer evening. Structures and rolled edges show a new casualness! Another new quality is a Cotton / Silk blend. The super soft handle is light and valuable. In general, new styles like knitted T-shirts and polo shirts will get more space in the assortment. Our 14 gg cotton quality, ”Superior”, is completely “plated” knitted and impresses with the resulting two-colour structures. In the 12 gg range we have taken up the theme of Seamless. Knitted overshirts with pocket applications are another highlight in the range. Our Supersoft, Superfine and Superior ranges are completely sustainable and BCI certified.

Shirts

We show a high competence in linen in the SS22 collection. Almost 40 linen options in a wide range of styles are available. Our garment dye linen shirts in powdery colours are particularly casual. Overshirts in different fabric weights round off the range! New super-light seersucker qualities in a tightly woven setting reflect the perfect summer feeling. In the denim range we have four new NOS qualities. There are three yarn dyed denim‘s and one allover print in a modern design. Slub qualities in cotton and fashionable stripes complete the range! The collars are smart, the fit still perfect and comfortable. All cotton shirts are BCI certified and therefore reliably sustainable!

Jersey

After the successes from the cooperation with Cotton made in Africa, we have further expanded this sustainable capsule. Besides the basics in high colour competence, we offer new styles like a Sweat-T, Bermudas and Shawl collars! Hybrid sweats continue to be a big component in our range. The cooperation with Supima is successfully continued. The basics are available as pique in up to 20 colours. We have also processed linen in circular “knit”, thus complementing our linen expertise in the jersey segment. In addition, the range is complemented by Slub Cotton qualities, both in polo and T. A new quality is a blend of cotton and Tencel, which has a fantastic feel.

T-shirts...Besides the organic T‘s in plain or print, there are smart stripes in various repeats. Prints complete the wide range. New to the range is a Supima Pique T in a great choice of colours.

Trousers

Bermudas and cargos made of stretch cotton for highest wearing comfort comes in BCI cotton in up to 10 colours. In addition, there are linen trousers with drawstring for that very special casual look! Denim qualities get an expanded focus. In addition to the successful NOS washes, other seasonal washes are added. The perfect fit is continued. In addition, there is a light denim with a low fabric weight for the hot summer days.

Outerwear

In addition to the newly interpreted basics in the starting price ranges, we are supplementing the jacket assortment with the must-have for next summer: smart blousons with a semi-lined interior matching the designs from the shirt collection. New cotton fabrics show sportiness. Garment dye cotton brings a casual look to our Fynch-Hatton jacket world. Patch pockets underline the casualness. Another highlight is a vest made of linen.