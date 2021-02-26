g1920 FW 2021 Collection

Soft 70s influences, iconic retro references to the music trends of that decade and a relaxed loungewear feel run through the collection. The passion and warmth of soul clash with the subversive, rough beginnings of punk music and the cool beats of a technical revolution started by the first e-music pioneers. Born out of this exciting juxtaposition of warm and cold, rough and soft, is a well-balanced collection caught between tradition and innovation, between warm cosiness and cool understatement, between yesteryear and tomorrow. The collection toys with styling elements in line with g1920’s DNA and projects well-groomed casual aesthetics with an authentic character. Wool white, camel, pecan brown, warm teak and soft grey nuances serve as a key to unlocking masculine elegance and form the core of a harmonious, warm colour scheme. This palette is dispersed with metallic grey and blue shades representative of cool minimalism. Dynamic cobalt, a rich Danish brown and military green make for placed highlights creating an intriguing contrast with the core colourway and rich autumn darks.

The fabric selection is driven by the tactile world of the 70s and links this with utility wear influences as well as army references. Innovative performance, textured fabric looks, soft touches, velvety surfaces, sustainable and exquisite fibre blends and distinct plaid designs all form a rich and diverse selection without losing the balance.

g1920 thrives on the know-how of tradition-rich weaving mills from Italy. Responsible product development as well as a return to more craftsmanship are omnipresent and part of the brand philosophy.

The range of fits focuses on four essential tapered-cuts in a slim and tailored fit and attaches importance to a casual, clean styling with sophisticated details. With this the semi-fashioned chinos are synonymous with contemporary hybrid aesthetics. The finishing remains understated and relies on subtle accents and exclusive labelling for timeless value. The signature back label is genuinely “Handmade in Italy” and is an example for the uncompromising quality and design claim.