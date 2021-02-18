Gallant FW21

Gallant International is a Certified B Corp based in California. It is a trend-forward supplier of Fairtrade and Certified organic cotton products. They make telling brand stories quick and affordable by offering private label bags, t-shirts, and more. With Gallant's ethical, sustainable, transparent, and traceable supply chain, companies can practice their CSR and contribute to the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals while offering their customers high-quality products. Gallant’s products are also carbon neutral- Gallant supports Carbon Neutral projects certified by world-renowned certifiers such as Gold Standard and CDM.

Gallant has products for everyone- whether it is eco-friendly packaging products, sustainable apparel collection, or ethically-made corporate merchandise. Companies from different business sectors, including beauty, apparel, tech, food, retail, promotion, non-profit, government, and more, place their trust in Gallant.

Gallant surpasses its customers’ expectations by providing an ethical, sustainable, and transparent supply chain with beautiful, high-quality products. Their products include cosmetic bags, tote bags, drawstring muslin bags, tea towels, produce bags, t-shirts, aprons, masks, and more!

Gallant is here to help provide you with organic and Fairtrade products that represent your brand well.