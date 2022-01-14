GAME OF COLORS WITH YVETTE LIBBY N’GUYEN PARIS – THE BEST COLOURS TO WEAR FOR YOUR ZODIAC SIGN

Colours play a crucial role in our lives. Besides making this world attractive, colours also help enhance the energies. We may not realize it, but colours affect our lives on many levels. Each zodiac sign is represented by a certain colour. Choosing the right colour for your zodiac sign can improve our moods, it can also bring positive energy to you. As one of the enthusiastic players in the colours game, outerwear designer brand Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris is inspired to suggest us below a small "review" to play this color game better than ever.

ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

You are bold and ambitious, passionate and fierce. Aries is ruled by Mars, the god of war, so it’s not surprising that red coloured clothes would be very auspicious for you. This colour symbolizes courage, sensitivity, energy, passion and aggression, perfectly suited to the nature of Aries. Apart from red, tones like blood orange, navy blue and bright muddy tones are also considered to be lucky for your fire element.

You should avoid extreme colours like black and white.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

You are one of the most reliable signs of the zodiac. You are intelligent, trustworthy and love nature. Taurus is associated with Venus, so your best colour is white. Green is also the right colour for Taureans, it will make you feel renewed and relaxed.

Venus is the goddess of love, that’s why pink suits you too. Pink is the romantic colour, often associated with love, softness and compassion. When wearing pink outfits, you can add a sense of harmony with pastel blues and silver.

It is best to avoid red and its corresponding shapes.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20)

Gemini is ruled by Mercury. This zodiac sign brings a lot of positive energy. Individuals born under the zodiac sign Gemini are sociable, energetic, creative and cheerful. As such, the best colour for them is green. Besides, Gemini also suits yellow colour, the colour is often associated with an exciting sense of exploration and energy. This colour helps to boost their spirits.

Avoid brighter shaded like red and orange dim your personality.

CANCER (June 21 to July 20)

You are highly intuitive, sensitive, very committed and loyal to friends and family. Cancer is ruled by the Moon. Because of this, the colour for you is silver. You can consider seafoam green, and greyish blue to be your favourable colours. These colours are considered to be calm and will put your mind at ease. You can also wear cream coloured clothes with white.

Colours like red, crimson or black don’t suit you.

LEO (July 23 to August 22)

You are competitive, ambitious and you always want to shine through the crowd. Leo is ruled by the Sun, so the power colour of Leo is gold. Gold as a symbol of divinity, power, strength and generosity; therefore, it suits Leo’s strong and self-control personality very well. Other colours that reflect your bold personality are metallic hues like red and copper and burnt orange. Purple is also the colour for Leo. It is associated with nobility, as gold, which is one of the reasons Leos are linked to royal purple.

Grey and pale tones to dim your light.

VIRGO (August 23 to September 22)

This is the second zodiac ruled by Mercury. Virgos are always perfectionists, dynamic, clever and creative, so green is the power color for them. It represents growth, prosperity and renewal. Green clothes will help Virgos promote their energy and creativity.

Virgos do well with white, cream, and the earth toned colours such as browns, muddied green, grey... Your calm nature is further defined by these colours.

People of the Virgo zodiac should always avoid wearing blood red and orange clothes.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 22)

This zodiac sign is ruled by Venus. The people of Libra usually like stability, harmony and balance in life which is why the power colour for Libra is light blue. It is often associated with peace, a sense of reliability and relaxation. They also go for pretty pastel – like hues in light blue, pink, white and beige.

Libras should avoid using neon coloured clothes.

SCORPIO (October 23 to November 21)

Scorpio is ruled by Pluto. The people of this zodiac have mysterious personalities, enthusiastic, ambitious and love the mysterious colours like black and red. Black is a sophisticated, elegant colour and is the easiest colour to create a combination from as it can be paired with any colour. Besides these, maroon, violet, and all shades of brown are for you.

You should stay away white, green, and dark blue.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21)

Ruled by Jupiter, Sagittarius is the luckiest sign in the zodiac. Sagittarian is dynamic, open-minded, extroverted and has an optimistic view of life. Purple colour proves to be very auspicious for the people belonging to this zodiac. Vibrant purple promotes natural fortune and pushes it to continually extend its possibilities. You are also very suitable for yellow-orange, which is the colour of brightness and happiness. Because you are an extrovert, icy blue, navy blue, hunter green, and plum are the perfect match for your personality, these colours will help calm your mood and relax.

Sagittarius should avoid wearing black, this colour is not your cup of tea.

CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 19)

This sign is ruled by Saturn. You are tolerant, diligent, ambitious, perseverance, and determined. You are also a person who has a cold personality and likes to live discreetly, so you tend to prefer neutral shades of grey, brown or black. These colours will increase your inner strength. You tend to wear plain colors like brown or black because it helps you to hide your thoughts.

Brighter hues don’t match your personality.

AQUARIUS (January 20 to February 18)

Ruled by Saturn, these people are independent, intelligent, thoughtful, and charismatic. Primary colour for you is bright blue. Your creative, dreamy personality is drawn to dreamy colours like the shades of blue, silver, and indigo. With your personality traits, you will be attracted by the bright, cheerful colours that remind of the ocean and the open air, such as light blue, moon white, and pale yellow. These colours will calm your thoughts, help you to get creative ideas and focus more.

You should avoid green, dark blue and brown.

PISCES (February 19 to March 20)

Ruled by Neptune, the god of the sea, so green, especially seafoam is the best for Pieces. Green is a colour that symbolizes growth, change, and luck. You are delicate, romantic, introverted and sentimental, and you always like peace; that’s why harmonious colours like light purple, pale yellow, blue-grey, green-grey are also suitable for you.

Bold colours like dark red and black are not your partners and it’s best you stay away from them.