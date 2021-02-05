GANNI FW21 Collection

GANNI Fall/Winter 2021 – Love Forever

“My love for music comes from deep inside. Music is my biggest source of inspiration. When I put on a track, it can take me to a different place - give me a sense of energy, or get me daydreaming. That’s where we got the idea to do a performance with musicians instead of the usual runway show. With all the restrictions, I wanted to create a digital experience that was high on energy, to get your emotions going.

Everything is different this season. Usually we get our inspiration by travelling, seeing new places, watching people. Instead, we started the creative process by gathering everyone from the design team on a video call. We talked about our feelings, everything that we have gone through. The strongest feeling that came out of it was love. Our love for the life we have, our families, our work. Love for the ordinary small things. It might sound cheesy, but it’s this feeling that we are not alone in the world. It’s a collection full of optimism.”

Ditte Reffstrup, Creative Director, GANNI

This season, replacing the runway show, GANNI proudly presents “Love Forever” a live performance project conceived with three amazingly talented female musicians. On February 4th, each of the musicians will perform a mix of their own material and covers of songs dear to Ditte Reffstrup, wearing pieces from the Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The musical trio consist of US singer-songwriter Zsela; LA-based grunge-hip hop artist Deb Never; and Copenhagen’s very own Coco O.

This Fall/Winter collection is GANNI to the core,: “It has something new to offer, but there is a fundamental GANNI DNA present throughout. It feels familiar in a good way, like meeting old friends.” says Ditte.

This season, the team worked with quilting on leather pieces and outerwear to add texture and structure to fabrics. Ditte put a lot of attention on ruching and draping, particularly on dresses and blouses, wrapping the body in ways that feel sensual and feminine. A time transcendent paisley print motif and large romantic rose prints takes inspiration pieces worn by Princess Diana, while the collection palette runs the full gamut from super classic shades of brown, navy and cream to fossil green and boosts of 90’s neon green alongside soft lilac, pretty pinks and a burnt yellow.

Throughout the collection there is a sense of optimism, moving away from clothes of comfort, towards getting ready and dressing up for a world that will start opening up again, with sharp-ened silhouettes and more fitted pieces. “I’m ready to look my best again,” Ditte explains.

Responsible Measures

Responsible practice is a core value of all GANNI projects. This year, as Copenhagen Fashion week is digital only, all people featured in our Love Forever Live experience are following strict social distancing guidelines and enhanced health and safety precautions.

About GANNI

Based in Copenhagen and owned and run by husband-and-wife team Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup and Founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, GANNI has developed exponentially over recent years with its Scandi 2.0 sense of style full of personality and contrasts. GANNI is all about making our community who wear our clothes feel even more confident and capable of anything. For us, acting responsibly is a moral obligation. We are on a journey to minimize our social and environmental impact and strive to be a more responsible version of ourselves everyday. In 2020, we launched our GANNI Gameplan setting ourselves 44 tangible goals to be reached by 2023 across four main pillars; People, Planet, Product and Prosperity.

GANNI has offices in Copenhagen, Stockholm, London and New York and is represented in more than 600 of the world’s top tier retailers as well as 25 GANNI concept stores across Europe, and the United States. GANNI.com delivers internationally to 33 countries including Australia, Canada and South Korea.