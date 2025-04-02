Gap Introduces GapStudio – The Iconic American Brand's Highest Expression of Style, Craftmanship, and Quality

Gap announced the launch of GapStudio — a new segment that represents the highest expression of the iconic American brand in terms of style, craftsmanship and quality, created inside Gap’s New York HQ with Collection 01 designed by Zac Posen, launching April 3. GapStudio showcases expert tailoring, intricate details and a modern take on American style – setting the foundation for GapStudio’s ever-evolving exploration of fashion, art and creativity.

“For over 55 years, Gap has been a canvas for creativity, allowing creators to reinvent Gap classics as personal expressions of style. Now with GapStudio, we’re taking that legacy to the next level,” said Mark Breitbard, President and CEO, Gap brand. “GapStudio creates both accessible, coveted retail collections and exclusive, one-of-a-kind designs that celebrate self-expression and solidify Gap’s place in culture.”

Credits: GapStudio

GapStudio Collection 01 is brought to life through a campaign photographed and directed by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, with styling by Alastair McKimm, featuring supermodels Alex Consani, Imaan Hammam and Anok Yai.

“GapStudio is where craftsmanship, creativity and culture come together. Inside Gap’s New York HQ, we’ve built a creative studio where I’ve designed looks for the red carpet, and where we’ll continue to collaborate with visionary talent in the future,” said Zac Posen, Gap Inc. Executive Vice President and Creative Director. “GapStudio Collection 01 reflects that vision — blending tailoring with innovative denim treatments that sculpt and refine the fabric in new ways. This is just the beginning."

This collection features wardrobe essentials through Posen’s distinct approach to drape, tailoring, and construction — bringing a new level of craftsmanship to Gap’s signature textiles: