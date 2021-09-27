GARCIA signs green deal circular denim

We are proud to announce that we have signed the Dutch government's Green Deal Circular Denim. GARCIA is part of the J.O.G. group (consisting of Jeans Centre, GARCIA outlet and GARCIA) who will actively work on and take a leadership role in creating a more sustainable denim industry. With our own 128 stores and 5000 points of sale, we will focus on the usage of post-consumer recycled cotton fiber and stimulate the transition to a circular textile industry.

About the Denim Deal

In the Denim Deal it has been agreed that brands such as Scotch & Soda, MUD Jeans, PVH and GARCIA together will make three million jeans garments containing at least 20% post-consumer recycled cotton fiber. In addition, all parties have agreed that they will work together towards the standard of at least 5% post-consumer recycled cotton fiber in all denim garments as quickly as possible.

State Secretary Van Veldhoven (initiative taker of the Denim Deal): ’The strength of this Denim Deal lies in the fact that all parties involved in the making and processing of a denim garment will participate, from production companies, brands and retailers, but also collectors, sorters, cutters and weavers. We are initiating a change in the entire chain. Once that step has been taken, scaling up will be easier afterwards. That will make this Denim Deal a blueprint for making garments made from other materials more sustainable. At the end of each year, a report will be made on the activities undertaken by the parties, the results achieved and the effect these have had on the achievement of the objective.’

Our Commitment

Our goal is that by the end of 2023 we will use a minimum of 5% post-consumer recycled cotton fiber material for our entire denim production. In addition to this, part of our collection will be produced with a minimum of 20% post-consumer recycled cotton fiber materials.

We’re very excited to share that the first GARCIA most sustainable denims collection containing our most sustainable jeans yet produced with 20% post-consumer recycled cotton fiber, launches at the beginning of March 2022.

About GARCIA

A huge heart for fashion and denim: that’s the strength of the international family business GARCIA. The brand originated in Urbania, Italy in 1972. Maurizio and Isabella Garcia fabricated jeans in a small factory near the so-called Italian Denim Valley. A few years later the brand was taken over by friends and business relations from the couple: a Dutch family.

With points of sale across 27 countries and more than a thousand employees in Europe, the brand has earned its stripes in the fashion industry. The combination of pure, Italian passion with true Dutch entrepreneurship still makes GARCIA an undeniable strong brand.