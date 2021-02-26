gardeur Denim Womenswear FW 2021 Collection

For the 2021 Autumn/Winter season gardeur underscores its denim competence. To this end, a separate Denim Lookbook will be launched. The focus is on four different, high-quality materials used for various styles. The capsule collection presents soft, highly elastic denim fabrics as well as authentic denims in high-fashion washes. What’s more, the innovative jog denim gives casualness and comfort themes an innovative twist.

The various styles of the innovative denim x love line boast excellent shape retention properties thanks to the material’s weave construction and its spandex admixture. This ensures you always cut a fine figure and gives the trousers particularly high wear comfort. The material used includes re-used cotton and recycled polyester fibre also making these styles an integral part of gardeur’s sustainability concept 4NATURE. The biggest benefit for female wearers is most probably that these trousers can be bought a size smaller with a clear conscience thanks to their incredible elasticity.

Here gardeur offers a total of three styles. Two of these are familiar 5-pocket styles with a straight leg (80 cm inside leg) and one cropped slim-fit style (74 cm inside leg) with a slit on the hem as a special detail. Particularly worth mentioning is the third silhouette, a slip-on denim style. Launching this style gardeur introduces an innovative, new fit for the denim segment.

Next to classic blue denim, gardeur will also deliver coloured denim – in a wide colour palette: from Sesame and Copen Blue, Microchip, Mauve and Quiet Shade to Black Olive and Dark Brown. All colours are themed to fit the respective delivery dates. Blue Denim comes in washes from Stone Used, Dark Stone Used to Dark Rinse Used. The colour palette is complemented by Light Grey Used and Dark Grey Used as well as, of course, Black/Black.

gardeur Authentic Denim – the fashion highlight in gardeur’s denim line.

Authentic Denim is presented as very contemporary – in authentic washes plus used and destroyed effects. It features in three different styles: as a slim fit with a frayed, open-edge hem, as a straight-cut style with a broad turn-up and as a cropped wide leg.

gardeur Jog Denim

As hip as denim pants – as comfy as jog pants. Almost indistinguishable from genuine denim, gardeur’s jog denim captivates wearers with its silky soft touch and fleecy, raised reverse. It is extremely light-weight and stands out with a novel weave technology that appears knitted. Thanks to their special performance characteristics jog denims play around the body thereby making for a particularly beautiful silhouette.