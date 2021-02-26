gardeur Menswear FW 2021 Collection

In this collection purist qualities blend with subtle references to the 70s and up-to-date utility aesthetics. Forays into Scandinavian styling worlds and finely nuanced retro reminiscences encounter innovation, functionality and sustainability with a return to all things natural. Instead, there is less decoration, more understatement and intricate garments with loving attention to detail. Focused, timeless styles with a fine sense of styling and aesthetic know-how create a link to the past and the core values of the gardeur brand. Here the feel of comfort and casualness permeates every segment of the collection.

Expertly curated plaids and velvety touches, textured fabric surfaces, a striking line-up of Vintage Denims and relaxed casual styles with a crafts look & feel form a strong foundation. A natural colour scheme from wool white, camel, beige and caramel to turmeric, cinnamon and tannin is complemented by a wide range of mineral blue nuances and olive tones. Soft accents are set by rich berry and teal tones as well as amber.

Relaxed silhouettes such as a contemporary tapered cut are moving to the foreground making for a relaxed look. The “g” appliqué graces every pair of trousers as the characteristic brand icon adding to the always versatile and fresh finish.

By introducing 4NATURE and Black Rivet in this collection gardeur launches two new concepts that place traditional brand values in focus again – sustainability, craftsmanship, reliability and innovation.

4NATURE labelling: The efforts undertaken by the brand are explained under the keywords Reduce, Rethink, Recycle and Responsibility. Scanning a QR code interested shoppers can access further details online. A major part of the collection, especially the fast-moving items in retail, will be changed over to Organic Cotton, Recycled Cotton and BCI Cotton combining what others seek to separate. Nearly all leather labels are certified with the LEATHER STANDARD by OEKO-TEX® thereby allowing us to label nearly all trousers as conforming to Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX®. All materials used have been tested for contaminants and are therefore not detrimental to health.

Back to real denim: Black Rivet is synonymous with real passion, unadulterated craftsmanship and precious materials. This is also reflected by the distinct labelling in black and copper. The deliberately masculine styles come in three rough denim types in blue, blue/black, grey and black. Each denim – from compact open-end ones with a subtle salt & pepper look, grainy cross-hatch denim with its typical, grid-type texture through to classic ring denims with striking slubs and beige weft threads – tells a different story and is staged with sophistication. The range is completed by elaborate washes with hand-applied used and destroyed effects developed on the basis of jeans “broken in” for years like shoes. This means every Black Rivet Denim pant is a one-off piece and this authentic series addresses true denim lovers beyond established standards.

A wide selection of wool-look materials excel at fusing well-groomed appearances with a casual finish. The eWOOLution line is synonymous with the casualisation of masculine elegance – without compromising on quality, fit and finish. Novel textures, ingenious checks and retro designs produce a harmonious palette of patterns upgrading the look in an up-to-date manner. Targeted accents come care of a subtle polychromatism and distinct, overlaid checks in the collection colours that also serve as an important link between the colour worlds.

In addition, the collection offers a wide and varied choice of print designs ranging from two-tone minimals and multi-coloured printed images to large-repeat checks. Detail-rich chinos and five pocket pants with soft faded-out effects loosen up sartorial looks here, presenting the casualised interpretation of classic wool-look designs with highest wear comfort and a wide range of colours. Fresh impulses for chinos and five pockets also come care of slim-fit and tapered-cut styles with sophisticated knitted textures, slight edge effects and refined details. Elaborate weave constructions make for irregular surfaces, the touch is soft and natural. They serve as the “new solids” and promise a laid-back “Made in Italy & France” casual chic.

High-stretch fabric types are also a key pillar this season guaranteeing a confident appearance. The Move Lite styles expertly fuse dynamic elegance, revolutionary stretch performance and authentic treatments with uncompromising design. The use of T400 offers outstanding stretch and shape retention properties. The Move Lite Denim links an exclusive touch with a sporty character and sustainability. Finest organic cotton, a dense fabric look and the soft touch in conjunction with authentic treatments as well as striking details are guaranteed to deliver timeless “favourite pieces”. These denims are complemented by the Move Lite Cotton – rugged slim-fit chinos with a utility appeal. Elaborate finishing details give these chinos a striking look and modern trouser aesthetics.

Making a strong statement for absolute freedom of movement are casual jersey slacks. These strike the perfect balance between informal elegance, ultimate wear comfort and a laid-back feeling – urban sportiness for leisure, travel or working from home.

The Business Hero programme, a success story in summer, will be continued by establishing precious essentials – value-based understatement with smart details and functionalities. Corduroy stays on the agenda finding its way back into the collection as valuable essential pieces.

True winter performance is promised by the warm-up cotton with flannel inlay and a soft denim featuring Thermo Lite Pro fibres. Thermo Lite Pro fibres heat up when exposed to sunlight or artificial light. In addition, the yarn texture creates voids within the fabric and the entrapped air keeps the wearer warm. The insulation capacity is therefore 25 % to 30 % higher than with standard denim fabrics.