gardeur Womenswear FW 2021 Collection

The gardeur Womenswear Collection for Autumn/Winter 2021 is launched under the heading INSPIRED BY NATURE. The big buzzwords well-being, casualness, comfort and – of course – sustainability are translated into comfy fits and innovative materials. The colour spectrum comprises warm, earthy tones ranging from pale sand and spicy sesame to soil brown. Graduated grey shades go from light silver and a novel, modern greyish blue to anthracite. Warm olive and a modern dark blue feature alongside merlot red, thereby giving rise to a new colour world. An air of suspense is created by placing polarising, fiery red next to classic black.

An important new component in this collection is gardeur’s sustainability concept 4NATURE. This concept stands for responsible solutions based on the four pillars Reduce, Recycle, Rethink and Responsibility. The gardeur Womenswear Collection for Autumn/Winter 2021 feeds on sustainable materials made of the following fibres: Organic Cotton, Recycled Cotton, Recycled Polyester (vegan leather), ECOVERO™ viscose (a fibre extracted from sustainable mechanical pulp and cellulose, used in jersey fabrics).

Autumn Spice – Delivery Date 12.07. - 23.07.2021

Colours

The principal colours for this delivery period are warm, earthy tones ranging from pale sand to spicy sesame, accompanied by Snow White and After Dark. This colourway is “decorated” with Rooibos tea and Rio red – colours that only serve as decorative highlights and eye-catchers.

Pants

Innovative jersey materials (viscose/polyamide/spandex) featuring houndstooth and plaids are seen in such relaxed silhouettes as slim-fit slip-ons with zipper details or as cigarette pants with turn-ups. Soft jersey with diagonal ribs gives those up-to-date jog pants a new natural feel while details such as elaborate zippers and new seam ideas produce interesting looks. Slight, soft patterns in harmonious colour combinations and with graphic prints – including an all new chain design – build harmonious suspense. Silhouettes range from slim-fit slip-on styles and tapered cuts to comfy jog pants.

Skirts

Modern, informal skirts echo our day and age. Slender, double-layer tulle styles with tulle and print patches give skirts with an 85 cm hemline a fascinating look.

Proving a particular eye-catcher here is the “tulle meets leo” combination. For the jog skirts in diagonal-rib jersey and the straight-cut slip-on skirts in hounds-tooth jacquard jerseys the “wellness” factor is key. The panorama is rounded off by accordion-pleats and casual, organic cotton skirts.

Silver Glow – Delivery Date 02.08. - 13.08.2021

Colours

Graduated grey shades from light silver and new, modern greyish blue to anthracite form the basic colour theme for this delivery period and act as the calm pole. Microchip, Quiet Shade, Cupen Blue, Blue Fog and Stretch Limo project a new colour image.

Pants

Familiar 5-pocket styles in silky, organic silver cotton with zipper details and modern seaming as well as new chinos add a contemporary yet cosy finish to the casual segment. Modern and sustainable (ECOVERO™) jerseys in blends make a new statement for the many varied silhouettes. Alongside slim-fit slip-on styles with zipper appliqués and cigarette fits culottes with wide legs and tucks complete the picture. Modern, soft plaids in enticing multi-coloured combinations are seen on cropped styles with comfy waistbands. Cosy Corduroy is re-interpreted in fashionable new blues. Not only 5-pockets but also culottes give corduroy a new slant. Informal wool-look fabric trousers come in modern cuts and colours: men’s wide-leg styles with top-pleats are complemented by slender cigarette pants with turn-ups. The theme is rounded off by slim slip-ons sporting minimal jersey jacquards and prints.

Skirts

Checks meet tulle – the new casual feel is underlined by soft tulle skirts with tone-on-tone plaid prints. Floral prints on silky polyester materials with a flowing drape feature in slim fits with comfy waistbands and in 85 cm straight pleated skirts. The theme is also echoed by swingy, modern skirts with new seam ideas in flannel and blurred wool checks as well as in cosy jersey skirts in the same length. The range is completed by authentic denim in elaborate washes as well as by cord.

Country Spirit – Delivery Date 23.08. - 03.09.2021

Colours

The classic colours black and olive are complemented by Tawny Port and Mood Indigo while the combination of warm olive and blue tones with a rich Merlot creates a new colour world.

Pants

Sustainable, vegan leather continues to be a key theme. The bestselling leather leggings as well as a style with zipper details and classic dividing seams for the casual segment convince wearers with their stretchy, nappa-look vegan leather. A modern, casual feel comes care of a new, supple and sustainable vegan leather made into jog pants and culottes with a comfy waistband. The sporty touch is added by a slender silhouette in suede with zipper details. The new wellness is embodied by cosy flannel with a soft drape for relaxed silhouettes. The comfy styles with wide legs, in straight cuts or cropped forms cover a wide spectrum of silhouettes. Innovative, soft and sustainable jerseys (ECOVERO™) present themselves as new basic materials and play a part in diverse silhouettes – as slim and loose-fit slip-on styles or as cigarette pants with turn-ups. Minimalist jersey jacquards complement the solid styles here with a wide and varied choice. A variety of prints such as striking Paisleys, graphic patterns or even tone-on-tone foliage designs and polka dots add dynamism and round off the theme harmoniously.

Skirts

Polarising Paisley prints on silky accordion-pleat skirts and soft, slender tulle skirts add a very natural and intriguing touch to this theme. Blurred woollen checks in warm colours and flared silhouettes invite wearers to feel at ease. Plaids are given a modern twist by new, multi-coloured checks in soft wool-blend fabrics with an accordion pleat look. This theme is completed by jog skirts in soft, vegan leather and slender skirts in brushed tech fabrics.

Dark Power – Delivery Date 13.09. - 25.09.2021

Colours

This delivery period is dominated by the polarising colour combination of fiery Scooter Red and velvety Jet Black.

Pants

Slim-fit slip-on pants in brushed techno fabrics as well as jog pants in flowing technoware are representative of the techno segment. For this delivery period sustainable vegan leather (recycled PES) is presented in straight-cut styles with top pleats or as leggings. These are complemented by modern cigarette pants sporting clearly discernible glenchecks and narrow turn-ups. Alongside, this biker pants with zipper details complete the picture. Polarising, floral prints in red and black on a brushed, soft cotton-spandex fabric make for electrifying modernity.

Skirts

Sustainable vegan leather and slender skirt silhouettes with leather topstitching as well as jog skirts and swingy skirts in soft jersey with a flowing drape all reflect the prevalence of a natural attitude. Blurred plaids and minimal prints on jersey materials for slightly flared styles complete the picture. The modern casual twist is especially reflected by crushed accordion pleats for poly-satin skirts as well as by tulle skirts with slender, down-to-earth silhouettes.