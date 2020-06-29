German trade fair industry not affected by the mass events ban’s extension

AUMA: Trade fairs in Germany will take place as of September

The German federal states have agreed on 17th June 2020 that mass events generally will stay prohibited until 31st October 2020. This concerns for example folk- and street-festivals and other public events of such kind.

This directive does not apply to trade fairs as AUMA – Association of the German Trade Fair Industry – emphasizes. This was determined by the agreement of the federal states 6th May 2020. Additionally this agreement specified that with immediate effect the states may decide on their own authority about the permission of trade fairs, and about regulations concerning distancing and hygiene. This has happened in many cases already.

In Germany trade fairs will take place as of September according to the organisers‘ planning.

Author: AUMA

Photo Credit: AUMA