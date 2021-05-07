Get Outdoors: Hunter FW21 Collection

Hunter launches its Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, a journey of discovery and protection, self-expression and creativity.

With sustainable materials and practices at its core, the collection introduces Hunter footwear, outerwear and accessories have been evolved and designed to protect from the harshest weathers in the city to countryside, snowy streets to muddy hilltops, using recycled materials.

Recycled Polyester Snow Boots and Shoe

The Recycled Polyester Snow boot and shoe has been created with function and fashion in mind, crafted from post-consumer waste materials and created with a chunky deep tread for everyday wear.

- Slip on boot and shoe made from post consumer waste materials

- Deep tread and high grip sole to offer mud and water release with every step

- Performance in low temperatures to -22°C (-8°F)

- Vegan shearling for insulation, and an OrthoLite footbed that acts like a memory foam cushion for the feet

- Available in mid-length boot or lower shoe silhouette

Recycled Polyester Commando Boots

For both the countryside and the city, the Original Leather Commando boot is crafted with hiker-style details for reinforced grip on all surfaces.

- Crafted from post-consumer waste

- Using hydro grade waterproof intelligence to be ready for all conditions

- High grip, deep tread and shock-absorbent to ensure comfort, mud and water release with every step

- Available in Recycled Polyester, in Black and Silver Glitter

Leather Commando Boots

The premium leather iteration of the Commando Boot for men and women.

- OthoLite footbed that acts like a memory foam cushion for the feet

- Shock absorbent and high grip

- Performance in low temperatures to -22°C (-8°F)

Refined Stich Sherpa Boot

One of Hunter’s bestselling boots for women has been insulated for Winter – offerning water resistance, function and a slim-line silhouette for all off-duty style.

- Lined with vegan sherling for warmth which can be rolled down to

- Water resistant

- Performance in low temperatures to -5°C

Rubberised Puffer Collection

Re-introducing sell-out Hunter outerwear Puffer collection for men and women, to keep warm and dry in low temperatures.

- Water resistant with rubber touch feel

Vegan down – highly insulated using a soft & light Thermolitesynthetic fill

- Highly insulated and soft which can be worn in temperatures as low as -25°C

