Gil Bret Autumn/Winter 2021

Soft and cosy, creative and classic, the Gil Bret autumn/winter collection combines modern style with functional elements. From long, sporty gilets to wearable puffer jackets and feminine woollen coats, the outdoor specialist presents urban classics in a new look. The stylish favourites are characterised by the highest level of professionalism and a feel-good character across the board.

This season, rich natural tones such as timeless toffee and appealing aqua form the basis of the modern colour schemes. Warm rust tones in harmonious shades complement the autumn-inspired palette. Refreshing changeant effects in brilliant colours provide new inspirations. A light crinkle fabric in a matte look creates an interesting appearance and gives the styles a 3D effect. The two-in-one reversible coat in faux shearling is particularly charming.

Luxury fake fur comes in warm beige and classic black. Alongside this, the quilted gilet in a longer cut is skilfully confident, celebrating a beautiful comeback. The new trendy style comes in a comfortable feel-good length and inspires in both shiny and matte outer material. Checks are very popular this season and appear in a new interpretation. The traditional pattern is played out in large repeats and clean finishes.

Image: Gil Bret

The quilted styles with high-quality 90/10 or 80/20 fillings and innovative Thermore Ecofibre fillings are the ideal choice on cold days. More volume is also offered by puffed silhouettes and sophisticated quilted patterns. The new nylon fabrics play with the staging of matte and shiny materials.

Furthermore, plenty of contrasting fabrics or contrasting topstitching create variety. Functional outer fabrics like Shape Memory ensure comfort. The casual wool styles with large collars or cosy hoods, on the other hand, are soft and cosy, with surface textures ranging from fluffy to brushed in soft melanges and voluminous fabrics. The ever smart duffle coat impresses this season in a classic double-face velour or a modern interpretation with a smooth finish.

Image: Gil Bret

In line with Gil Bret's quality standards, the collection impresses both in terms of fashion and suitability for everyday wear. The aptly coordinated combinations create a beautiful interplay that delights both inside and out. The well thought-out cuts show off the outer materials to their best advantage. The styles develop their full radiance with practical elements and striking accessories such as the hidden drawstrings and a variety of hood solutions.